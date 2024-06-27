Another First Round Pick For Jim Larranaga: Extra Point
With the conclusion of the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, The Miami Hurricanes have another first-round draft pick in Kyshawn George and the second for head coach Jim Larranaga.
This is another accomplishment in the lengthy tenure that Larranaga has led the Hurricanes. Since 2017, he has produced seven NBA draft picks coming between the first and second rounds. Some of the most notable names include NBA Champion Bruce Brown and Lonnie Walker IV. Now with George, another name has been added to the list. '
For George, heading to the Washington Wizards could be a blessing compared to where many analyst predicted him going. The Raptors of Cavaliers would have been nice landing spots but in the nation's capital, he will have time to develop into a consistent player that can eventually be a starter.
For head coach Larranaga, this can be only be a positive sign and a recuting tactic, for incoming players to see that if you do come to the University of Miami, you can be a first round draft pick. That is something that No. 7 prospect Jalil Beatha could have his eye on being a lottery pick after his freshman year or even his sophmore year if he decides to stay and develop an extra year.
Time will tell what future prospects will do, but Miami can turn into a new NBA hub for some of the top prospects around the country, and under coach Larranaga, some lives could be changed for the better.