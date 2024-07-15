Former Hurricane Jordan Miller Shines In First Two Games Of NBA Summer League
LAS VEGAS - The NBA Summer League is a chance for many rookies and second-year players to get the spotlight shown on them and for the No. 48 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Jordan Miller has been outstanding in his first two games for the Los Angeles Clippers.
The former Hurricane spent the first year of his professional career playing for the G-League affiliate team of the LA Clippers, The Ontario Clippers averaging 20 points a game, including six rebounds and two assists. In Summer League action he has brought the same intensity to the court of Las Vegas.
Miller put on a shooting clinic in the Clippers’ 88-78 victory over the Nuggets. The G-League star scored 36 points on 11-for-18 shooting, including 6-for-10 from 3-point range, and 10-for-10 from the line. He followed that with a 21-point performance, including five rebounds and four assists going 13-13 from the free-throw line.
For the 24-year-old 6-5 scoring guard, his development has been one of the top priorities for the Clippers organization now that star player Paul George has left in free agency for the Philpehpia 76ers and with the constant news that franchise player Kawhi Lenard will likely miss large portions of the season with degenerative knees.
Miller will be back in action on Tuesday, July 16 in NBA Summer League action when the Clippers will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN2.