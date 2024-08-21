The Hurricanes Set To Take Part In The Jimmy V Men's Classic In December
School is back in session and that means that other programs are gearing up to start their season as well.
The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team have been in a slump since their Final Four appearance in 2022-23 season, but a new opportunity comes in the Jimmy V Men's Classic.
The Jimmy V Classic, named for legendary college basketball coach Jim Valvano, annually raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The men’s classic began in 1995 and is in its 30th year – 21st at Madison Square Garden.
“We are incredibly honored and excited to participate in the 2024 Jimmy V Classic,” head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “The event not only features elite competition but, more importantly, raises money and awareness for cancer research. Jimmy V was an outstanding basketball coach, a good friend, and an even better person, so it is a privilege to play in an event that carries on his legacy.”
With the addition of freshman star, Jalil Bethea, this will be a great chance for the team to shine in the world's most famous arena against one of the top programs in the country.
They will take on the Tennessee Volunteers for the fifth time in program history. Miami and Tennessee have only met on other four occasions. The Volunteers lead the series 3-1 with the most recent meeting coming on Dec. 22, 1996, when the Hurricanes lost a difficult game 78-65 in Knoxville, Tenn.
The Canes are 1-1 in neutral site contests against Tennessee, defeating the Volunteers 72-60 at the San Juan Shootout in San Juan, P.R., in 1991.
Other participants in the Classic with be Arkansas, led by new head coach John Calipari, and Michigan.