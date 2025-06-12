All Hurricanes

REPORT: Miami Basketball Has Opponent Set For the 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge

The Miami Hurricanes are set to face the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge.

Jai Lucas during his introductory press conference as the Miami Hurricanes Head Coach.
Jai Lucas during his introductory press conference as the Miami Hurricanes Head Coach. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics
Matchups are set for the ACC/SEC Challenge, and the Miami Hurricanes have a difficult opponent waiting for them in SEC country.

Jai Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes will travel to Oxford, MS, to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Not only is this a perfect quad-one opponent for the Canes, but it also adds to what the season can be in Lucas's first year coaching.

UM's ACC Schedule has already been released, and not playing the Duke Blue Devils is a sad sight to see. They will still be playing a team that reached the Sweet 16 with the Rebels. The Rebels are returning several talented players and have also added key ones. They won't look to regress from what they were able to do this previous season. They look to improve, and against the Hurricanes, this will only enhance where the season can go.

Lucas's goal is the make the NCAA Tournament and a massive potential quad-one win against the SEC would be the perfect way to start his coaching season.

“I want to see us improve throughout the whole year, that we aren’t the same team in March that you saw in November; that we got better as you watched us play and you knew we were competing and fighting to win every possession that we could,” Lucas said. “And to that end, [I hope] we have the opportunity and the chance to make the NCAA Tournament and play for a national championship... That’s all you ask for every year, to have that opportunity to compete for a championship and be one of those 68 teams at the beginning of March. But the biggest thing for me is that as you watched us, you saw us grow, and it made you want to watch us more by the way we played, the way we competed, and the passion and the care that we showed.”

The Hurricanes are moving fast with their roster construction now having a projected starting lineup:

Mar 28, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Tre Donaldson (3) drives against Auburn Tigers guard Chad Baker-Maz
Mar 28, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Tre Donaldson (3) drives against Auburn Tigers guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) in the first half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

PG: Tre Donaldson
SG: Tru Washington
SF: Shelton Henderson
PF: Malik Reneau
C: Ernest Udeh Jr.

BENCH:
Dante Allen
Marcus Allen
Tomotej Malovec
Jordyn Kee
Salih Altuntas
John Laboy II

The full schedule will be announced at a later date. 

