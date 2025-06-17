All Hurricanes

REPORT: Miami Basketball Set to Renew Florida Rivalry for the 2025 Season

According to Jon Rothstein, the Miami Hurricanes are set to take on the Florida Gators and renew their in-state rivalry in a neutral-site game during the 2025 season.

Justice Sandle

Jai Lucas during his introductory press conference as the Miami Hurricanes Head Coach. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics
No Duke, no problem for the Miami Hurricanes and first-year head coach Jai Lucas. According to Jon Rothstein, the Hurricanes are set to take on the reigning national champions, the Florida Gators, and renew their in-state rivalry in a neutral-site game during the 2025 season.

This is the perfect first step for Lucas and the rebuilt Miami Hurricanes basketball team. They have a ton to prove, and now they have two SEC opponents on their schedule this season — both look to be quad-one opponents.

"We're gonna play some big-time games this year," Lucas said before the announcement was made. "I can't talk about them yet because they're not finalized, but we'll have some big games on the schedule. We're moving forward."

Lucas knows how good it is for the Hurricanes to continue to branch out and play some of the top opponents in the country. This is also going to help in the recruiting battle for some of the best talent in Florida. This is a massive opportunity for the Hurricanes to return to form and become a national powerhouse.

Jai Lucas being introduced as the newest Head Coach of the Miami Hurricanes. / Justice Sandle - Miami Hurricanes On S

"We will have a big, neutral in-state rivalry renewed," Lucas said. "Now I kind of put it that way, where, you know, it'll be kind of a rotating thing that we'll do here for the next couple of years. And that'll be kind of one of our big ones, and then we'll also start a home and home with another Power 4 team. Those will kind of be the two extras that we'll have this year."

