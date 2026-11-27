After the loss to TCU, No. 17 Miami had only one way to get back on track: win. Starting the season 0-2 against Power Four teams wasn't what Miami wanted, but in the Players Era 16 Tournament, they still had a chance to rebound after the troubling loss.

Their next chance would be over their reigning national champions, Michigan. UM would find themselves, thanks to the sophomore leadership that wasn't going to let the ship sink after the struggles that are still there.

The Hurricanes have a fouling problem with Malik Reneau and Somto Cyril (twice in the past two games) fouling out. However, with Shelton Henderson leading the charge and Dante Allen knocking down some threes, Miami overcame those woes in the second half.

Mr. Do-It-All 😮‍💨🐚@CanesHoops sophomore guard Shelton Henderson dropped 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists in a win at Players Era 16 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Tw0xwllaOx — Players Era (@Players_Era) November 26, 2026

Miami dominated the Wolverines 97-70, with Henderson finishing with a double-double, scoring 25 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and adding six assists. Allen would finish with 21 points and knock down three three-pointers, in his best shooting performance this season.

Moreover, head coach Jai Lucas is starting to find the identity of the team.

"I felt like, you know, part of coming out here is you're trying to find your identity and trying to find who the team you are," Jai Lucas said. "You can talk about it as much as possible. Practice and do all those things, but it takes a game, and it takes moments like this to kind of help you get over the hump. I hope this helps us get over the hump.

Miami head coach @CoachJLuc, Shelton Henderson, and Dante Allen spoke with the media following the big @CanesHoops win at Players Era 16 🎙️ https://t.co/sLXjbN8CIx pic.twitter.com/uvi6tehzUy — Players Era (@Players_Era) November 26, 2026

"I was proud of them for their response. Coming off a loss, being able to turn the page, and then come in and put a performance like that together. I'm just so proud of them."

With this win, Miami now turns its attention to the high-flying offense of No. 15 Alabama. The Crimson Tide are looking to get the first win out of two between the teams that will play each other again in the ACC/SEC Challenge in Coral Gables.

Miami loves the challenge and is ready to compete at a high level.

"I just that we compete at a very high level line," Henderson said. "Once we're really tapped in and locked into the game that nobody can really mess with us, like, we play fast, we we're physical, people who don't want to go like, they don't wanna guard us, they don't want to stay in front of us. So just go at everyone. with full force, no can really stop us."

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