Feast Week is here in college basketball land, pointing to another classic week of great games between many of the top programs in the country. It also brings new tournament ideas that have started to make an impact.

No. 17 Miami has tasted its own blood against then No. 1 Florida and has rebounded, literally and figuratively, well since that game. Now the young and hungry group has its next test against them, starting with TCU (4-1) in the Players Era 16 Tournament.

However, for some, it will be the first time they have seen the Canes all year or since the Gators' loss. How have they improved, and how do they look now heading into a tournament they are expecting to make a deep run in?

Here is a look at the team six games into the season before the clash against the Horned Frogs:

A Younger Team, But Deeper Team

Last season, the Hurricanes only had two freshmen on the team, with juniors, seniors, and graduate students leading the roster. This season, the best players on the roster are all sophomores: Returning starters Dante Allen and Shelton Henderson, while the transfer portal addition of sophomore Acaden Lewis helps with some of the team's potential for the future.

Moreover, with another five-star freshman who is nearing his breakout moment, this team has all the tools to play every level of the game and every aspect with the younger talent.

Malik Reneau's Injury Status

The biggest question about the Hurricanes is whether they will be at their full strength with or without returning star player Malik Reneau.

The original team before Reneau was granted another year has been playing over the past few games and has been lights out from beyond the arc and scoring at an elite level offensively.

Reneau ran off the court with an injury against North Alabama and has missed the past two games with an upper body injury. Lucas gave an update after the win against Manhattan about getting his starting forward back for the Players Era Tournament.

"He's day-to-day,” Lucas said. “He's back, but he hasn't practiced yet. But he's back doing some shooting and doing some movement and, you know, some non-contact against the pad type of stuff. So you know, he'll go tomorrow, he'll go Sunday, and then we leave. And so hopefully we'll have a better gauge by Monday when we get out there."

Snipers Off the Bench

One thing Miami didn't have last season was shooting. They have that and more in two of the best bench options in the country: Brent Bland and Nick Dorn. It can be either player's night from three, with both having performances of making seven or more threes in a game during the five-game home stretch.

Both have been electric off the bench, and it has helped with UM's versatility throughout the game. Moreover, Caleb Gaskins will start to find himself offensively. Once he finds his shot, it adds another elite-level scorer who could explore new options as one of the best shooting triple threats in the country.

"The Most Physical Team in the Country"

Even with them leading the charge, defensively, the Canes are one of the best defensive teams in the country, even with those star players. Henderson is 6-foot-6 and, with a healthy roster, is the shooting guard.

Add in the fact that after nearly every game, opposing coaches have had the same sentiment around this team: "That is the most physical team we will play this year."

Defensively, the Hurricanes are rated as a top-ten unit in the country. Offensively, they struggle at times, but their size and rebounding continue to be the dominant force.

Can Score With Ease, But Have to Start Fast

Miami's past four games have been slow starters before they start to put 100 points on the board. However, the level of competition wasn't there to challenge them. Starting against TCU and playing against other teams that will be considered Quad-One, those first 10 minutes are crucial for Miami in each game.

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