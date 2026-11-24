CORAL GABLES, Fla. — What does it take to get to the next level in college basketball?

That is the question star forward Shelton Henderson is asking himself now as he is six games deep into his sophomore year as a Miami Hurricane.

Henderson exited last year with a lot of promise and even dabbled in the NBA Draft pool before returning for another year under the guidance of Jai Lucas. Entering this season, the weight of the team was going to fall on his shoulders, but after the opening game of the season against No. 1 Florida, it was clear he needed an evolution in his game.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) dunks during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During a rough outing, Henderson forced his shots and made the game harder than it needed to be, but he has settled into a consistent rhythm as the season has progressed.

Henderson was never a knockdown shooter you could depend on from the three-point range — although he has a great mid-range shot that he rarely uses. However, he could get at least 20 points a night with consistent effort and being built like an NFL linebacker at 6-foot-6, 240 lbs.

Moreover, at that size, he flies around the court with speed and athleticism that NBA scouts have salivated over. However, his game needed some adjustments. One was free-throw shooting, which he has exponentially increased in the first six games compared to last season.

Nov 2, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) shoots the ball during the second half against the Florida Gators at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other was buying into another part of his game.

"I think a big thing for the team, especially for Shelton, is that he's done the best job at it; he's gotten lost in doing something else besides scoring," Miami head coach Jai Lucas said. "He's really rebounded these games since he's been here. And when you put your focus on something else, it's amazing how everything else starts to work for you.

"So, he's really focused on rebounding now. Scored a little bit more in all these games. And that's the kind of thing that we're just trying to push everybody to understand. Just get lost in the little things, get lost in our process, get lost in our identity, and everything else will take care of itself."

The star sophomore is leading the Hurricanes in rebounding (8.2), scoring (14.5), and steals (1.8) through six games this year. Moreover, with his rebounding, he becomes a one-man fast break, using his gifts to score with ease or at least to draw a foul.

It might not be the eye-popping numbers a potential first-round pick might have, but he is building his case as a better player by growing his game in other ways. It also helps that he was getting annoyed with his coaches for constantly pestering him about rebounding.

"Just really focusing on it," Henderson said about his work rebounding. "They keep talking to me about getting tired of it and telling me to go rebound. So I go every single night, rebound first, and everything will take care of itself."

Everything else has. Henderson will lead the Hurricanes into the Players Era 16 Tournament as one of the favorites to win, but will have to start in the first round against TCU (4-1).

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