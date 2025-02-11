Syracuse at Miami: Starting Lineup, TV Info, Injury Updates
CORAL GABLES, Fla — The Miami Hurricanes are dealing with another home game against a Syracuse team that they can defeat.
Matthew Cleveland has gone six games in a row scoring at least 20 points and looks to continue that streak. The team will still be without their star guard Nijel Pack. He is out of his walking boot but has yet to participate in warmups this season. There is still no timetable for him to return to the lineup as they prepare to take on the Orange.
Syracuse guard Chance Westry is questionable with an undisclosed injury while forward Donnie Freeman is out and set to undergo foot surgery.
Starting Lineups:
Miami Hurricanes
Syracuse Orange
Divine Ugochukwu
JJ Starling
Jalil Bethea
Lucas Taylor
Matthew Cleveland
Elijah Moore
Brandon Johnson
Jyare Davis
Lynn Kidd
Eddie Lampkin
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: Syracuse Orange (11-13, 5-8 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (5-18, 1-11 ACC) at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE: Watsco Center
TV: ACCN
Series Syracuse 20, Miami 12: In recent memory, the Hurricanes have had the advantage in the series winning three of the last four games before suffering their first loss against the team in that stretch last season. Now Miami looks to get one step closer to tying up the score.
Last Time, Out Miami: The Hurricanes came close to taking the lead in the second half against Louisville but they fell short after two Cardinals combined for 53 points.
Last Time, Out Orange: Syracuse are 2-3 in their last five and are coming off a victory against Boston College. They scored 95 points in the victory and look to do the same against the Hurricanes
