Syracuse at Miami: Starting Lineup, TV Info, Injury Updates

The Miami Hurricanes return home and look to get another victory on the season as they push towards an appearance in the ACC Tournament.

Justice Sandle

Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals center Frank Anselem-Ibe (13) pressures the dribble of Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Miami 88-78. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals center Frank Anselem-Ibe (13) pressures the dribble of Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Miami 88-78.
CORAL GABLES, Fla — The Miami Hurricanes are dealing with another home game against a Syracuse team that they can defeat.

Matthew Cleveland has gone six games in a row scoring at least 20 points and looks to continue that streak. The team will still be without their star guard Nijel Pack. He is out of his walking boot but has yet to participate in warmups this season. There is still no timetable for him to return to the lineup as they prepare to take on the Orange.

Syracuse guard Chance Westry is questionable with an undisclosed injury while forward Donnie Freeman is out and set to undergo foot surgery.

Starting Lineups:

Miami Hurricanes

Syracuse Orange

Divine Ugochukwu

JJ Starling

Jalil Bethea

Lucas Taylor

Matthew Cleveland

Elijah Moore

Brandon Johnson

Jyare Davis

Lynn Kidd

Eddie Lampkin

HOW TO WATCH

WHO: Syracuse Orange (11-13, 5-8 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (5-18, 1-11 ACC) at 7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Watsco Center

TV: ACCN

Series Syracuse 20, Miami 12: In recent memory, the Hurricanes have had the advantage in the series winning three of the last four games before suffering their first loss against the team in that stretch last season. Now Miami looks to get one step closer to tying up the score.

Last Time, Out Miami: The Hurricanes came close to taking the lead in the second half against Louisville but they fell short after two Cardinals combined for 53 points.

Last Time, Out Orange: Syracuse are 2-3 in their last five and are coming off a victory against Boston College. They scored 95 points in the victory and look to do the same against the Hurricanes

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

