All Hurricanes

The Key for Miami Men's Basketball to not go Winless in Conference Play

The Hurricanes have a way to win games, the key is to just keep it close at half.

Justice Sandle

Jan 25, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Jalil Bethea (3) looks to pass away from California Golden Bears defensive pressure during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Jalil Bethea (3) looks to pass away from California Golden Bears defensive pressure during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

This isn't the NBA. Losing games in colleges does not improve draft stocks for next season so every game matters for the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team (4-16, 0-9 ACC).

Despite the overtime loss to the California Golden Bears, the Hurricanes scored a point in the second half of the game. All season, the Hurricanes have been a second-half team that can score and adjust with the rest of the conference. The issue has been slow starts to games that have held them from the ability to come back because of the large deficits.

Against Cal, the Hurricanes were only down eight going into half instead of the typical 20 to 30 points like the previous few games. With it only being eight, the energy and effort of the Canes in the second half was contagious for the entire team.

There is a fight left in this team despite them losing each game. The key now is to take that "success" they had against Cal and take it into the rest of the season. If they can keep it to a single-digit effort going into half or even with a lead, they have a chance to take any game.

It was proven in the game against Clemson, most recently against Cal, and with Virigniga coming into Coral Gables on Wednesday they could get their first victory of the year and first against a Power 5 team in almost two.

READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

West Coast Woes as Miami Men's Basketball Continues to Extend its Losing Streak

Matthew Cleveland's Advice is to 'Just Smile'

REPORT: No Time Table for the Return of Nijel Pack

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Basketball