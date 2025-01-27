The Key for Miami Men's Basketball to not go Winless in Conference Play
This isn't the NBA. Losing games in colleges does not improve draft stocks for next season so every game matters for the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team (4-16, 0-9 ACC).
Despite the overtime loss to the California Golden Bears, the Hurricanes scored a point in the second half of the game. All season, the Hurricanes have been a second-half team that can score and adjust with the rest of the conference. The issue has been slow starts to games that have held them from the ability to come back because of the large deficits.
Against Cal, the Hurricanes were only down eight going into half instead of the typical 20 to 30 points like the previous few games. With it only being eight, the energy and effort of the Canes in the second half was contagious for the entire team.
There is a fight left in this team despite them losing each game. The key now is to take that "success" they had against Cal and take it into the rest of the season. If they can keep it to a single-digit effort going into half or even with a lead, they have a chance to take any game.
It was proven in the game against Clemson, most recently against Cal, and with Virigniga coming into Coral Gables on Wednesday they could get their first victory of the year and first against a Power 5 team in almost two.