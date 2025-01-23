West Coast Woes as Miami Men's Basketball Continues to Extend its Losing Streak
The Miami Hurricane men's basketball team (4-15, 0-8 ACC)started the West Coast losing to the Stanford Cardinals (13-6, 5-3 ACC) led by star player Maxime Raynaud 88-51.
It was your typical game for the Hurricanes with another slow start to the point that it was 25-5 to start the game and they could never overcome the deficit. A change to the starting lineup was made as freshman Jalil Bethea was back on the bench in favor of the defensive-minded attempt to slow down the Cards with transfer player AJ Staton-McCray inserted but that only slowed the offense of the Canes down.
This was also the largest margin of victory for the Cardinals all season which adds to more historical stats teams have against a team at rock bottom. Raynaud continued to perform at an elite level finishing with 28 points (10-17, 4-6 3 FGA) and 12 rebounds while impressing many scouts at the game.
Miami did not impress anyone. Senior Matthew Cleveland led his team in scoring, totaling 23 points for his sixth 20-point game of the season.
Cleveland continues to come out and perform in the second half with most of his scoring over the past few games coming in the second period but it is needed in the first as well. Almost empty calories in a way. The Canes cut it to 11 but that was the closest it got.
The team shot 35 percent from the field, only making two three-pointers, and shot 56 percent from the charity stripe.
The Hurricanes still have 13 games remaining and it would be a shock if they win another game. This team hasn't quit but without good coaching, any defense, or inconsistent offensive performances, they will be the laughingstock of the ACC for the rest of the year.
Miami remains in the Golden State to take on the Cal Bears on Sat., Jan. 25. Tipoff at Haas Pavilion is set for 8:30 p.m. Eastern time and the game will air on ESPNU.