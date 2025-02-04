All Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes Have 'Hope' After First Conference Win This Season

The Miami Hurricane men's basketball team has a new feeling inside them that makes them believe they can win a few more games.

Justice Sandle

Feb 1, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) drives to the basket against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nikita Konstantynovskyi (25), guard J.R. Konieczny (20) and guard Markus Burton (3) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes do not have expectations of making the ACC Tournament of the NCAA Tournament. They have hope they can pick up a few more victories before the end of this season.

This season can be summed up as a nightmare. There was questionable use of NIL on some players, coach Jim Larranaga stepped down a day after Christmas, and the Hurricanes almost went a year without a victory over a power-five team. Interim coach Bill Courtney has had a hard time trying to find answers with this group.

After the victory against Notre Dame, Courtney has a new look for the rest of this season.

“It gives you hope,” Courtney said Monday morning. “We’ve adopted the mentality of one game at a time, one day at a time, so I think winning a game gives you hope. It gives some credence to what you’ve been preaching, and hopefully, we’ll be able to build on this.”

The Hurricanes want to build on the victory. Success is difficult to achieve, but staying the course is a great first step.

“We were building toward something,” Courtney said. “The most difficult part of that is staying the course when you haven’t had success. But our guys did. They stayed the course and were able to pull out a win Saturday.”

The Hurricanes’ next outing is on the road on Saturday at Louisville at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

