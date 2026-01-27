How To Watch Miami Basketball's Late Night Game Against Stanford

After snapping its two-game losing streak on the road against Syracuse, the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team (16-4, 5-2) sits in fourth place in the ACC with a late-night game next against a budding West Coast team.

The Stanford Cardinal are in Coral Gables to take on the Hurricanes, looking to snap its own two-game losing streak after upsetting No. 16 North Carolina.

The Hurricanes also look to focus on limiting turnovers and attacking zone defenses quicker than ever before.

Miami Player to Watch: Shelton Henderson

The Hurricanes star freshman is nearing the next-level of his game. He has turned himself into a two-way three-level threat. Over his past five games, he is averaging 18 points, while also extending his range to the three and consistently knocking down his free throws.

Defensively he was already sound, but now he is staying out of foul trouble and using his NBA size to his advatange.

Stanford Player to Watch: Ebuka Okorie

While Henderson was a five-star freshman with many had high hopes for, no one saw Okorie explode on the scene the way he did. The star freshman is averaging 21.7 points a game, 11th in the country, and is a high-volume shooter. Even in his last game, he went 1-16; he was at the charity stripe 14 times, knocking down 12.

He is a player who will shoot the ball 20 times and the team will live and die with him because of his scoring abilities.

How to Watch: Miami Men’s Basketball vs. Stanford:

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Stanford Cardinal

When: Wednesday, Jan 28, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WQAM 104.3

Last Outing, Stanford: The Cardinal are on a two-game losing streak after upsetting No. 16 North Carolina. They have a superstar freshman who can go nuclear against the Canes, who has to be watched out for.

Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes have snapped their two-game losing streak, going on the road to defeat Syracuse in a bell-to-bell outing. The Canes still struggled with turnovers and zone defenses, but they have a chance to get back on a run with a few ranked games approaching.

Last Meeting: The University of Miami men’s basketball team lost to the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Maples Pavilion. Senior Matthew Cleveland led the Hurricanes in scoring, totaling 23 points for his sixth 20-point game of the season.

