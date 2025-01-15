Three Takeaways From Miami's Loss to No. 3 Duke
The Miami Hurricanes Men's basketball team has been one of the great stories this season for all the wrong reasons. NIL killed the passion of a great coach in Jim Larranaga and caused him to step down in the middle of the team.
The team has lost 21 straight Power 4 conference games and is on another losing streak that sits at six after falling to No. 3 Duke last night. The Hurricanes are not getting any better and are only becoming harder to watch each passing game. The Canes only have 14 games remaining before this season can be put to bed but there are still some issues that could try to be resolved before the next game.
1. Defensively, there is no answer
The Hurricanes could be one of the worst defenses in the country. To start the game they were in a zone and the Blue Devils moved the ball around like a Julliard ballerina. It was majestic and Hurricanes couldn't do anything about it. Players were consistently out of place but that is their best defensive arsenal. If they were in man the Blue Devils might have scored 100.
2. Kiree Huie didn't make a difference
For the first time all season, the potential savior of the Hurricanes got minutes and was instantly not a factor. Miami has needed a shot block all season long and Huie before the injury to his hand was to be that defensive anchor. In his first minutes against Duke, he hurt the floor and in two minutes already had a -12 for his plus-minus. He did not play much but in those short spurts, he was inconsistent however he still has a chance to get better with more minutes and playing time.
3. The inconsistent progression from Jalil Bethea
It's shocking to say this, so far this season Jalil Bethea has not progressed into the star player he was destined to be in Coral Gables. With bad passes, bad shot selections, and an inconsistent offensive game plan, he is left watching on the sideline for most games.
Most of it is not his fault. Offensively the game plan is to go through center Lynn Kidd and the slow pace the Hurricanes are playing does not favor the talents of Bethea. the freshman is quick and works well when he can score off the dribble or in transition. If he is stuck in a corner and has to watch it won't unlock the special talent he has. Defensively he can also be a liability so another year in college might be the move if he wants to improve and take his talents to the next level.