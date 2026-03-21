Tre Donaldson's Dagger Shot Send Miami off to a Date With Purdue

There are certain moments that define tournament runs and season, and on Friday night, Tre Donaldson hit the shot that defined his as he rose up for a dagger three pointer late in the action against Missouri.

With 1:37 left in regulation and Missouri clawing at the Miami lead, Donaldson decided he had enough. He let a 24-footer fly from the left wing, found the bottom of the basket, and sent every Missouri fan in St. Louis home with a sour taste in their mouths.

With the win, Miami netted a 19-win improvement over last year's record, which is tied for the largest year-over-year improvement in Division 1 history. More than that, though, it cemented the fact that Jai Lucas's reclamation project at the U is officially here and underway in just the first year of his tenure.

Donaldson will lead the highlights, but Miami has one of its future key contributors on the team already in freshman wing Shelton Henderson, who poured in another 15 points of his own. Henderson was one of just three Hurricanes to score in double digit figures on the night, and Lucas and company plan on him staying around for quite some time.

things we love to see ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7Mfi0rzMgD — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) March 21, 2026

What's to make of the Boilermakers, then? The first thing Miami fans have to anticipate is that this is not the Purdue of Zach Edey's tenure. Yes, Purdue has won its large share of games, but it's a team that has proven it's beatable.

Although the Boilermakers boast impressive continuity from last year's team, they've faltered at times in conference play, and have run into trouble against overly physical teams. That idea alone should intrigue Lucas and the rest of the Hurricanes, but only time will tell when it comes to how exactly this one plays out.

The Boilermakers defeated Queens via a final score of 104-71 to punch their own ticket to the round of 32, and the winner of Texas/Gonzaga awaits the winner of Purdue/Miami in the Sweet 16.

How to Watch No. 25 Miami against the Purdue Boilermakers in the NCAA Tournament

Who: Missouri (28-8, 12-5 Big 10) vs. Miami (26-8, 13-5 ACC)

When: March 21, Time TBD

Where: Enterprise Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

TV: CBS

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