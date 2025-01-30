Virginia Interim Head Coach Praises Matthew Cleveland as a 'Complete' Player
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (4-17, 0-10 ACC) suffer another defeat at home and are quickly approaching a full calendar year of not winning an ACC game or beating a power 4 team.
This isn't without the efforts of Matthew Cleveland who has been playing the best basketball of his career over the past few games.
In his last four games, the senior guard from Atlanta, Ga has scored 31 (career-high), 22, 30, and against Virginia, he scored 27. He has started to get praise for his efforts despite the team losing desperately fighting for a win.
UVA interim head coach Ron Sanchez praised the fight the Hurricanes played with and highlighted Cleveland as one of the best players on the Canes' roster.
“He’s just complete,” Sanchez said. “If you watch his Cal Berkeley game, the shots he made were contested tough shots to give Miami an opportunity to win that game. He’s long. He’s athletic. He can guard and post you up. Those and-ones in the mid-range area. He has a very, very complete game.”
Cleveland is leading the Hurricanes in scoring this season averaging 15 a game and has been the best player on the roster while missing another star guard Nijel Pack. Pack was out of a walking boot but still did not participate in warmups against the Cavaliers and is likely seeking a medical redshirt for this season.
Many will say this team has quit and have mailed it in but Cleveland is not one of those players. He is getting better each game and sometime soon, he will get this team over the hump and allow the dwindling Watsco Center crowd to cheer about the efforts of the Canes.