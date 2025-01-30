All Hurricanes

Virginia Interim Head Coach Praises Matthew Cleveland as a 'Complete' Player

Despite the amount of losing the Hurricanes are facing, their star player continues to perform at a high level and others are noticing.

Justice Sandle

Jan 29, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) drives to the basket against past Virginia Cavaliers guard Taine Murray (10) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) drives to the basket against past Virginia Cavaliers guard Taine Murray (10) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (4-17, 0-10 ACC) suffer another defeat at home and are quickly approaching a full calendar year of not winning an ACC game or beating a power 4 team.

This isn't without the efforts of Matthew Cleveland who has been playing the best basketball of his career over the past few games.

Jan 29, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) scores against the Virginia Cavaliers
Jan 29, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) scores against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In his last four games, the senior guard from Atlanta, Ga has scored 31 (career-high), 22, 30, and against Virginia, he scored 27. He has started to get praise for his efforts despite the team losing desperately fighting for a win.

UVA interim head coach Ron Sanchez praised the fight the Hurricanes played with and highlighted Cleveland as one of the best players on the Canes' roster.

“He’s just complete,” Sanchez said. “If you watch his Cal Berkeley game, the shots he made were contested tough shots to give Miami an opportunity to win that game. He’s long. He’s athletic. He can guard and post you up. Those and-ones in the mid-range area. He has a very, very complete game.”

Jan 29, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) looks on against the Virginia Cavalier
Jan 29, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) looks on against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Cleveland is leading the Hurricanes in scoring this season averaging 15 a game and has been the best player on the roster while missing another star guard Nijel Pack. Pack was out of a walking boot but still did not participate in warmups against the Cavaliers and is likely seeking a medical redshirt for this season.

Many will say this team has quit and have mailed it in but Cleveland is not one of those players. He is getting better each game and sometime soon, he will get this team over the hump and allow the dwindling Watsco Center crowd to cheer about the efforts of the Canes.

READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

Everything Bill Courtney said After Tenth Straight Loss

Virginia Stomps out the Little bit of Life Miami had as it Drops Tenth Straight

The Key for Miami Men's Basketball to not go Winless in Conference Play

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Basketball