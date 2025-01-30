Virginia Stomps out the Little bit of Life Miami had as it Drops Tenth Straight
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (4-17, 0-10 ACC) wasted the only sign of life they had following the road trip and crumbled at home to a struggling Virginia Cavaliers team (10-11, 3-7 ACC) 82-71.
Against Cal, there was a level of aggression and physicality being played that had not been seen in some time from this season. The Canes played with pride and in the earlier parts of this game, the Hurricanes displayed that level of play against the Cavaliers.
The Hurricanes started the game and got to a 14-9 lead with the starting lineup of Jalil Bethea, AJ-Stanton McCray, Paul Djobet, Matthew Cleveland, and Brandon Johnson playing efficiently in the early minutes. However, that lineup did not see the floor again until the start of the second half. Thus began the downfall of the Hurricanes.
The Lynn Kidd and Jalen Blackmon minutes are dreadful to the Canes. Blackmon has been one of the worst acquisitions for the roster this season. He was brought in for his three-point shooting and scoring ability but has not hit a three since late December.
Against Cal, there was a level of aggression and physicality being played and in the earlier parts of the game they displayed that but with Kidd on the floor the defensive intensity collapses.
As soon as they checked in the Cavaliers went on a 14-0 run, silly turnovers and questionable passes began to happen. UVA then finished on a 20-5 run.
These were two of the top players the Hurricanes got during the offense and the NIL dedicated toward them continues to be questionable. At half the Hurricanes struggled to hold on to the ball and grab anything off the the glass. The Hurricanes started the game with a great lineup but the changes by Bill Courtney stuck the Hurricanes in a hole that they struggled to battle out of all night.
The Hurricanes then came out as they tend to do in most second halves with great adjustments and execution. Cleveland once again had a great game scoring 27 points following his 30-point explosion against Cal but it is hard to celebrate any achievements when losing continues to happen.
However one of the many storylines for this season has been the Hurricanes failing to take advantage of multiple opportunities a game that teams will give them. This also comes down to good coaching as well.
Cavaliers Isaac McKneely and Taine Murray finished with 26 and 20 points and lit the canes up from beyond the arc anytime they had a chance to cut it to a single-digit game or even tie it up.
Interim head coach Bill Courtney does not gloss over it. Miami got the game down to a one-possession game and they once failed to seize the moment.
"Maybe I can do some differently, maybe a timeout but seizing those kinds of moments has been our issue and trying to figure out if, when those moments become the game, cause it's gonna come, whether on the offensive or defensive in, we got capitalize on that more," Courtney said.
The Hurricanes have now lost ten in a row and will now prepare for Notre Dame at home on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET.