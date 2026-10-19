What I Saw After Miami Basketball's Second Open Practice

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Basketball spent time sitting down and talking with the media ahead of the season, but it was also a chance to see the second open practice of the year.

Miami looks good, and they look like a contender in how they work, their ability on the court, and some underrated things that could allow them to fly as the season goes on.

Many things stood out during the two-hour practice, highlighting the work Jai Lucas has put into this group this year. They are more connected, better communicating, and have a different vibe.

Here are some things that was noticed during the practice.

Depth by A Thousand Cuts

Last season, the Hurricanes had six to seven players who would get consistent playing time. This year, they are deep. They could go 11 players deep if they need to, but the secondary unit has defensive dogs pushing the ball down the court and getting deflections.

Miami's second unit is strong, led by Caleb Gaskins, who has been playing at an elite level. Moreover, with a five-star McDonald's All-American coming off the bench, it is only a positive for the Canes.

Big Year Loading for Miami 5⭐️ Freshman pic.twitter.com/bQOOqsmzeR — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) October 15, 2026

"Yeah, I think we definitely a group like that," Lucas said. "For me my goal for this group is exactly what you said. I think we should have at least five to six guys in double figures. Now, I don't think we'll have anybody like Malik, who was at 19.5.

"We have a bunch of people, between, let's just call it nine and 14 or nine and 15. If we have five or six guys in there, then we're what we're supposed to be. But we have great depth, and my whole thing is I want to play 40 minutes where there's no real drop-off in who's in the game, how we're playing, our intensity, our effort. And we may not have a 36-, 37-minute guy.

"You know, we may have one or maybe two guys at 30 minutes, but then we'll have a bunch of people right there in that 20-minute range.

Shooting, Shooting, and a lot more Shooting

Last year the Canes couldnt shoot from beyond the arch if they had the rely on it. Not only did the Canes have troubles with making shots but shooting them wouldn't be an option.

This year, clearly different. The Hurricanes have shooters, starting with Nick Dorn,

DeSean Goode, and Brent Bland. The team's depth also helps, and with rotations in and out of the lineup, the shooting will help.

Acaden Lewis was knocking down shots, and so was Shelton Henderson. It leaves the paint wide open for them and others inside, while open shots will be able to fly.

Projected Starting Five

Sitting around at the tables across from each interview it was clear who was starting even if Jai Lucas is still in "flux" with who he wants to start or not.

Malik Reneau on returning to Miami and what a 5th Year means for him. pic.twitter.com/3ZwKMTdohp — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) October 15, 2026

Acaden Lewis

Dante Allen

Shelton Henderson

Malik Reneau (would have been Caleb Gaskins)

Somto Cyril

Defense Underrated?

Each defensive drill the Hurricanes had was forced to reset because of the deflections they were about to get. Not only have they been able to shine and show what they are doing, but the other side of the coin is the tenacity in getting steals and forcing players to run all around the floor.

Also, most of these drills were with four players. Tips and overthrows: Miami is going to have those.

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