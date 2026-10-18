2026 Heisman Trophy Odds (Darian Mensah, Jesse Legree, Bear Bachmeier Rising; Jeremiah Smith’s Lead Shortens)

A massive shakeup in the odds to win the Heisman Trophy happened in Week 7, as five of the top-seven teams in the country lost, knocking a few players out of the race.

Alabama’s Keelon Russell, Georgia’s Gunner Stockton and Texas’ Arch Manning all saw their Heisman odds plummet after losses in Week 7, especially since the SEC has a ton of one-loss teams that are facing an uphill battle to make the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith moved to an odds-on favorite in the Heisman odds last week , but he saw that lead dip quite a bit after Week 7.

Now, Miami’s Darian Mensah and Ole Miss Trinidad Chambliss (both who have held the top spot in this market this season) are within striking distance of Smith as the No. 2 and No. 3 choices to win the Heisman.

Chambliss led the Rebels to another win over a top-25 team, knocking off Missouri in Week 7. The Rebels have a real case to be the No. 1 team in the SEC through seven weeks, as they’ve beaten LSU and Missouri while only losing to the Florida Gators.

There’s also a serious case for BYU’s Bear Bachmeier, as the Cougars upset the No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 7. Bachmeier is now sixth in the odds to win the Heisman, as his numbers don’t exactly stack up with some of the other top quarterbacks in the country.

Even though Smith is still the clear favorite in this market, Week 7 was a reminder that a lot can change with just a few upset results.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds to win the Heisman and some players to watch ahead of Week 8.

2026 Heisman Trophy Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jeremiah Smith: -115

Darian Mensah: +390

Trinidad Chambliss: +650

CJ Carr: +1600

Jesse Legree: +1600

Malachi Toney: +1800

Bear Bachmeier: +2200

Gunner Stockton: +6000

Drew Mestemaker: +8000

No other player has better than +10000 odds to win the Heisman.

Jeremiah Smith Loses Ground in Heisman Race

Jeremiah Smith had four catches for 68 yards and a score in the Buckeyes’ win over Indiana, yet he dropped in the odds to win the Heisman.

It just goes to show what a standard Smith has set for himself in the 2026 season, and the fact that non-quarterbacks have a little less room for error when it comes to this market.

Smith is still heavily favored to win the Heisman, and he’s put together a crazy 2026 season. Through seven games, he has 52 catches for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Darian Mensah’s Heisman Stock Rising With Miami Still Undefeated

The Miami Hurricanes remain undefeated, and quarterback Darian Mensah continues to hang around near the top of the odds to win the Heisman.

Mensah threw three scores (and his first pick of the season) in a double-overtime win over Florida State, putting the Hurricanes in position to be the No. 1 team in the country.

So far this season, Mensah has completed an insane 80.8 percent of his passes for 1,764 yards, 18 scores and just one pick. He’s also ran for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 2026 season.

He jumped from +1000 all the way to +390 to win the Heisman after Week 7.

Bear Bachmeier Jumps Into Sixth in Heisman Odds After Beating Notre Dame

BYU’s win over Notre Dame is one of the best wins of the season, and it shot the Cougars up the odds board in the national title market .

Bachmeier also gained a ton of ground in the Heisman odds, going from +10000 all the way down to +2200 after the win. BYU is undefeated and in play for a top-five spot in the next AP Poll, which is a great sign for its chances of making the College Football Playoff.

Even though Bachmeier hasn’t put together a huge season, he’s got a chance to keep himself in the mix for the Heisman if BYU goes undefeated. The Cougars quarterback has thrown for 1,257 yards, nine scores and two picks while rushing for 284 yards and six scores. His dual-threat ability gives him an interesting floor when it comes to the Heisman market in 2026.

Can Jesse Legree Challenge Jeremiah Smith for Best WR?

Oregon State wide receiver Jesse Legree is finally getting some love in the Heisman market.

The freshman has been an insane big-play threat, catching 46 passes for 1,040 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, finishing with at least 100 receiving yards in every game.

Legree has more yards and touchdowns than Smith this season, albeit against lesser competition. There’s no doubt that the freshman deserves some love in this market, and he’s now ahead of Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney (+1800) in this market.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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