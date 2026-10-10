'We Want to Jump in the Fire': Miami's Non-Conference Schedule Sets Intentional Goals

ACC Media Day is over, and the Miami Hurricanes are preparing for the first challenge of the season against the Florida Gators.

Moreover, it's not the only team with this level of excitement going against UM. The Hurricanes' non-conference schedule is one of the hardest in the country, with multiple out-of-conference games against SEC, Big 12, and Big 10 opponents.

Tip off is near and this is the early reality check the Hurricanes and Jai Lucas want this season.

"I think we have the ability to be as competitive with anybody in the country," Lucas said. "The biggest thing is, like you said, when will gel, that's always the hardest question. And I think that will take us at least the first month, because you got to get in those environments, you have to get in those games that kind of see.

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"And the way we did the schedule this year was on purpose, you know, last year, I felt we needed confidence. I need confidence. You know, first time being a head coach to going into the game so schedule. This year, I feel like we needed markers and we need reality checks at certain points."

Furthermore, the players want it bad too. Shelton Henderson is returning for another season where he is expected to be "the man." He understands that with those expectations, he has to deliver. It starts with jumping into the fire against these highly ranked teams.

It's also something he and the team wanted.

"It's what we wanted," Henderson said. "We wanted to jump in the fire right away. Aint no waiting. We coming and be swinging right away. That's what [Lucas] preaches to us and just not waiting. Just every practice tells us the things aren't going to wait for us, we got to go and go out there and take everything we want. I think that's what we're really planning on doing."

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami Hurricanes Shelton Henderson (7) answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami has hype building for this season. They have one of the best rosters in the nation and one of the best coaches in the conference. Championships are the Canes mind, and by testing themselves against these teams early, they can learn where they stand.

These markers are perfect for year two of the Jai Lucas era, keeping things together and pushing things forward.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter /X, Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok for the latest news.