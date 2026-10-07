Full TV Schedule and Tip Times for the 2026-27 Miami Basketball Season Announced
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The 2026 ACC Tipoff is here, and the Miami Hurricanes are headed to media day with two star sophomores along with their head coach to talk about what year two will look like this season.
Shelton Henderson, Villinova transfer Acaden Lewis, and Jai Lucas all take to the stage to start the afternoon session of the final day of media day, ready to bring in the new year.
Moreover, the new year brings a new schedule, and the Hurricanes battle one of the deepest rotations of opponents in the country.
They will face at least three SEC Teams before conference play starts and will appear in the Players Era 16 Tournament with an opportunity to play the National Champions, Michigan, if they get past TCU.
Moreover, Lucas's return to Duke to try to get a victory over his former program is always an interesting story.
Here is the full TV schedule and tiipoff. times for the Miami Hurricanes this season:
Nov. 2 vs. Florida% Tampa, Fla. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Nov. 6 Wagner Coral Gables, Fla. 9 p.m. ACCN
Nov. 9 North Florida Coral Gables, Fla. 7 p.m. ACCN
Nov. 13 North Alabama Coral Gables, Fla. 5 p.m. ACCN
Nov. 17 Rider Coral Gables, Fla. 7 p.m. ACCNX
Nov. 20 Manhattan Coral Gables, Fla. 5 p.m. ACCN
Nov. 24 vs. TCU^ Las Vegas, Nev. 3 p.m. ESPNU
Nov. 26 vs. Michigan/Creighton^ Las Vegas, Nev. TBD TBD
Nov. 27 Players Era^ Las Vegas, Nev. TBD TBD
Nov. 28 Players Era (if nec.)^ Las Vegas, Nev. TBD TBD
Dec. 2 Alabama+ Coral Gables, Fla. 9:15 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 5 Stetson Coral Gables, Fla. 5 p.m. ACCN
Dec. 12 vs. Texas$ Houston, Texas 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 16 Alcorn State Coral Gables, Fla. 7 p.m. ACCNX
Dec. 21 USC Upstate Coral Gables, Fla. 1 p.m. ACCNX
Dec. 29 NC State* Coral Gables, Fla. 8 p.m. ACCN
Jan. 2 at Pitt* Pittsburgh, Pa. 2 p.m. ESPN/2
Jan. 5 at Georgia Tech* Atlanta, Ga. 7 p.m. ACCN
Jan. 9 Syracuse* Coral Gables, Fla. 3 p.m. ACCN
Jan. 16 Virginia* Coral Gables, Fla. 6 p.m. ESPN/2
Jan. 19 at Louisville* Louisville, Ky. 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U
Jan. 23 at Virginia Tech* Blacksburg, Va. 6 p.m. ESPN/2/U
Jan. 27 Clemson* Coral Gables, Fla. 7 p.m. ESPN2/U
Jan. 30 Wake Forest* Coral Gables, Fla. 12 p.m. The CW
Feb. 1 at Duke* Durham, N.C. 7 p.m. ESPN
Feb. 6 Florida State* Coral Gables, Fla. 2 p.m. ESPN/2
Feb. 10 at Stanford* Palo Alto, Calif. 9 p.m. ESPN2/U
Feb. 13 at Cal* Berkely, Calif. 10 p.m. ESPN2
Feb. 20 Notre Dame* Coral Gables, Fla. 4:30 p.m. ACCN
Feb. 22 at North Carolina* Chapel Hill, N.C. 7 p.m. ESPN
Feb. 27 Pitt* Coral Gables, Fla. 6 or 6:30 p.m. ESPN/2
March 2 SMU* Coral Gables, Fla. 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U/ACCN
March 6 at Florida State* Tallahassee, Fla. 2 p.m. ESPN/U
March 9-13 ACC Tournament Greensboro, N.C.
BOLD = home game
* ACC game
% Orion 180 Tip-Off Classic
^ Players Era 16
+ SEC/ACC Challenge
$ Houston Hoopfest
All times Eastern and subject to change
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5