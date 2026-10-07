Full TV Schedule and Tip Times for the 2026-27 Miami Basketball Season Announced

The 2026 ACC Tipoff is here, and the Miami Hurricanes are headed to media day with two star sophomores along with their head coach to talk about what year two will look like this season.

Shelton Henderson, Villinova transfer Acaden Lewis, and Jai Lucas all take to the stage to start the afternoon session of the final day of media day, ready to bring in the new year.

Moreover, the new year brings a new schedule, and the Hurricanes battle one of the deepest rotations of opponents in the country.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas yells to his team during a NCAA Tournament second round game against the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Purdue defeated Miami 79-69. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

They will face at least three SEC Teams before conference play starts and will appear in the Players Era 16 Tournament with an opportunity to play the National Champions, Michigan, if they get past TCU.

Moreover, Lucas's return to Duke to try to get a victory over his former program is always an interesting story.

Here is the full TV schedule and tiipoff. times for the Miami Hurricanes this season:

Nov. 2 vs. Florida% Tampa, Fla. 6 p.m. ESPN2

Nov. 6 Wagner Coral Gables, Fla. 9 p.m. ACCN

Nov. 9 North Florida Coral Gables, Fla. 7 p.m. ACCN

Nov. 13 North Alabama Coral Gables, Fla. 5 p.m. ACCN

Nov. 17 Rider Coral Gables, Fla. 7 p.m. ACCNX

Nov. 20 Manhattan Coral Gables, Fla. 5 p.m. ACCN

Nov. 24 vs. TCU^ Las Vegas, Nev. 3 p.m. ESPNU

Nov. 26 vs. Michigan/Creighton^ Las Vegas, Nev. TBD TBD

Nov. 27 Players Era^ Las Vegas, Nev. TBD TBD

Nov. 28 Players Era (if nec.)^ Las Vegas, Nev. TBD TBD

Dec. 2 Alabama+ Coral Gables, Fla. 9:15 p.m. ESPN

Dec. 5 Stetson Coral Gables, Fla. 5 p.m. ACCN

Dec. 12 vs. Texas$ Houston, Texas 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Dec. 16 Alcorn State Coral Gables, Fla. 7 p.m. ACCNX

Dec. 21 USC Upstate Coral Gables, Fla. 1 p.m. ACCNX

Dec. 29 NC State* Coral Gables, Fla. 8 p.m. ACCN

Jan. 2 at Pitt* Pittsburgh, Pa. 2 p.m. ESPN/2

Jan. 5 at Georgia Tech* Atlanta, Ga. 7 p.m. ACCN

Jan. 9 Syracuse* Coral Gables, Fla. 3 p.m. ACCN

Jan. 16 Virginia* Coral Gables, Fla. 6 p.m. ESPN/2

Jan. 19 at Louisville* Louisville, Ky. 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Jan. 23 at Virginia Tech* Blacksburg, Va. 6 p.m. ESPN/2/U

Jan. 27 Clemson* Coral Gables, Fla. 7 p.m. ESPN2/U

Jan. 30 Wake Forest* Coral Gables, Fla. 12 p.m. The CW

Feb. 1 at Duke* Durham, N.C. 7 p.m. ESPN

Feb. 6 Florida State* Coral Gables, Fla. 2 p.m. ESPN/2

Feb. 10 at Stanford* Palo Alto, Calif. 9 p.m. ESPN2/U

Feb. 13 at Cal* Berkely, Calif. 10 p.m. ESPN2

Feb. 20 Notre Dame* Coral Gables, Fla. 4:30 p.m. ACCN

Feb. 22 at North Carolina* Chapel Hill, N.C. 7 p.m. ESPN

Feb. 27 Pitt* Coral Gables, Fla. 6 or 6:30 p.m. ESPN/2

March 2 SMU* Coral Gables, Fla. 7 p.m. ESPN/2/U/ACCN

March 6 at Florida State* Tallahassee, Fla. 2 p.m. ESPN/U

March 9-13 ACC Tournament Greensboro, N.C.

BOLD = home game

* ACC game

% Orion 180 Tip-Off Classic

^ Players Era 16

+ SEC/ACC Challenge

$ Houston Hoopfest

All times Eastern and subject to change

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