Will Jai Lucas have his First First-Round Pick in the 2027 NBA Draft?

Jai Lucas has been a part of many first-round picks and recruited some former No. 1 overall picks at Duke and other programs. He knows the talent that it takes to be a first round pick and entering year two for the Miami Hurricanes, one player sticks out more than the others as that future first-rounder.

It might take some time for the star player to get going, but Shelton Henderson is physically ready to be an NBA player, according to scouts who circle him on the list each time the Canes played at home and around the country.

This season, even more will be on "Henderson Watch" while also scouting other talented players who have entered the program.

Henderson finished last season as one of the best freshmen in the ACC, but was behind others who became first-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft (Cam Boozer, Caleb Wilson, Ebuka Okorie, and Mikel Brown Jr).

Moreover, Henderson's return for another season proves he has some things to work on, and Lucas will get the best out of him.

The 6-foot-6 forward finished last season averaging 13.8 points a game, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 steals each outing. Furthermore, he was one of the best finishers in the country, shooting 56.7 percent from the field.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) works the ball against Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The only weakness in his game was his shooting from beyond the arc. This is the most important aspect of his game that scouts are looking for. It is also the thing that is working on the most during the offseason.

He shot 25.5 percent from three last season, and he also struggled at the free-throw line, shooting 57.6 percent at the charity stripe.

Henderson looks to improve that, and if he can get those numbers to 32ish percent from beyond and up to 70 percent from the line, then he could get back into lottery projections.

Moreover, this is his team now. It was his in a way last season, but with all the veteran leadership around, he could still be the third or second option any given night for the team, but in the NCAA Tournament, he was clearly 1A.

Now he will have a chance to prove that he is worth a first going into next season.

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