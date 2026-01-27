1000 Yard Receiver Projected to Join Darian Mensah at Miami
In this story:
Harvard to Duke and now Duke to Miami. If this were strictly for academics, it would be considered a "downgrade," but for star wide receiver Cooper Barkate, it is his football upgrade.
As the settlement between Darian Mensah and Duke begins, more projections emerge for the star quarterback and his 1000-yard receiver, who also entered the portal, to land in South Florida.
Barkate has landed an expert prediction to land at Miami, according to On3, along with Mensah, as the Canes rebuild their offense after the National Championship loss to Indiana.
Barkate was rated the No. 7 WR in the transfer portal, posting 1106 yards on 72 catches for 7 TDs this season. Before Duke, the senior receiver spent three years at Harvard, having his breakout season in his junior campaign. He accounted for 1084 yards on 63 catches for 11 touchdowns. He will come to Miami having back-to-back 1000-yard seasons, adding more depth to a stout Canes receiver room.
He will join a stout room that already saw two transfers come in, Vandrevius Jacobs (South Carolina) and Cam Vaughn (West Virginia), with an ultra-competitive group of young receivers, headed by superstar receiver Malachi Toney.
Barkate will have his work cut out for him, but as Mensah's favorite target from last season with an outstanding catch radius, he will quickly become one of Miami's best players if he gets the chance to see the field.
The New Projected Depth Chart for Miami's Offense
Quarterback:
1. Darian Mensah
2. Luke Nickel
3. Judd Anderson
4. Dereon Coleman
Running Back:
1. Mark Fletcher Jr.
2a. ChaMar Brown
2b. Girard Pringle Jr.
3. Jordan Lyle
Wide Receiver:
Outside Receiver: Vandrevius Jacobs, Cooper Barkate or Daylyn Upshaw
Outside Receiver: Cam Vaughn, Josh Moore, Somourian Wingo or Milan Parris
Slot: Malachi Toney, Vance Spafford
Tight End:
1. Elija Lofton
2. Luka Gilbert
OFFENSIVE LINE
Top Nine: Matthew McCoy, Samson Okunlola, Ryan Rodriguez, Jackson Cantwell, Max Buchanan, SJ Alofaituli, Joel Ervin, Transfer, Transfer
Full Miami Hurricanes Schedule
— Sep. 4th vs Stanford
— Sep. 10th vs FAMU*
— Sep. 18th vs Wake Forest
— Sep. 26th vs Central Michigan*
— Oct. 3rd vs Clemson
— Bye Week
— Oct. 17th vs Florida State *
— Oct. 24th vs Pittsburgh*
— Oct. 31st vs North Carolina
— Nov. 7th vs Notre Dame
— Nov. 14th vs Duke *
— Nov. 20th vs Virginia Tech*
— Nov. 28th vs Boston College*
*Home Game
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.