1000 Yard Receiver Projected to Join Darian Mensah at Miami

Harvard to Duke and now Duke to Miami. If this were strictly for academics, it would be considered a "downgrade," but for star wide receiver Cooper Barkate, it is his football upgrade.

As the settlement between Darian Mensah and Duke begins, more projections emerge for the star quarterback and his 1000-yard receiver, who also entered the portal, to land in South Florida.

Barkate has landed an expert prediction to land at Miami, according to On3, along with Mensah, as the Canes rebuild their offense after the National Championship loss to Indiana.

Barkate was rated the No. 7 WR in the transfer portal, posting 1106 yards on 72 catches for 7 TDs this season. Before Duke, the senior receiver spent three years at Harvard, having his breakout season in his junior campaign. He accounted for 1084 yards on 63 catches for 11 touchdowns. He will come to Miami having back-to-back 1000-yard seasons, adding more depth to a stout Canes receiver room.

He will join a stout room that already saw two transfers come in, Vandrevius Jacobs (South Carolina) and Cam Vaughn (West Virginia), with an ultra-competitive group of young receivers, headed by superstar receiver Malachi Toney.

Barkate will have his work cut out for him, but as Mensah's favorite target from last season with an outstanding catch radius, he will quickly become one of Miami's best players if he gets the chance to see the field.

The New Projected Depth Chart for Miami's Offense

Quarterback:

1. Darian Mensah

2. Luke Nickel

3. Judd Anderson

4. Dereon Coleman

Running Back:

1. Mark Fletcher Jr.

2a. ChaMar Brown

2b. Girard Pringle Jr.

3. Jordan Lyle

Wide Receiver:

Outside Receiver: Vandrevius Jacobs, Cooper Barkate or Daylyn Upshaw

Outside Receiver: Cam Vaughn, Josh Moore, Somourian Wingo or Milan Parris

Slot: Malachi Toney, Vance Spafford

Tight End:

1. Elija Lofton

2. Luka Gilbert

OFFENSIVE LINE

Top Nine: Matthew McCoy, Samson Okunlola, Ryan Rodriguez, Jackson Cantwell, Max Buchanan, SJ Alofaituli, Joel Ervin, Transfer, Transfer

— Sep. 4th vs Stanford

— Sep. 10th vs FAMU*

— Sep. 18th vs Wake Forest

— Sep. 26th vs Central Michigan*

— Oct. 3rd vs Clemson

— Bye Week

— Oct. 17th vs Florida State *

— Oct. 24th vs Pittsburgh*

— Oct. 31st vs North Carolina

— Nov. 7th vs Notre Dame

— Nov. 14th vs Duke *

— Nov. 20th vs Virginia Tech*

— Nov. 28th vs Boston College*



*Home Game

