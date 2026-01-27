Duke and Darian Mensah Settle, Miami's New Quarterback is on the Way

The war is finally over.

The Miami Hurricanes have sights set on a quarterback, as Duke and Darian Mensah have settled their legal battles announced today by both parties.

"To the College Football Community, We are honored to represent exceptional athletes, their families, and, in this case, it has been our privilege to stand alongside Darian Mensah and those closest to him,” the announcement said.

"Through close collaboration and principled negotiation, we have successfully navigated an unprecedented path, one that has now reached a fair and mutually agreeable resolution.

"We commend Darian for his extraordinary professionalism, maturity, and unwavering commitment to making the decision that best serves his future and his family. His approach throughout this process exemplifies the highest standards of character and integrity.

"With that foundation in place, we are pleased to announce that Darian Mensah, supported by our team of legal counsel and Young Money APAA Sports, has reached a settlement agreement with Duke University.

"Darian extends his sincere gratitude to Duke University for engaging in the good-faith discussions and reaching this resolution. He wishes the Blue Devils, Coach [Manny] Diaz, this staff, and the entire fan base continued success in the seasons ahead.

"The 2025 ACC Championship run will forever stand as a remarkable chapter in Duke football history, one Darian is around to have been part of."

It is now expected that the star quarterback will be the next Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"The settlement between Duke and Darian Mensah paves the way for his expected transfer to Miami, per sources," ESPN's Pete Thamel wrote on X. "That'd been his expected destination since he entered the NCAA transfer portal."

What Miami is Getting out of Mensah

Mensah is the perfect mix of the two previous quarterbacks of the Hurricanes. Cam Ward was dynamic due to his arm talent, ability to be creative, keep any play alive, and make it work. Compared to Carson Beck, he is a pocket quarterback who makes the right plays at the right time.

Mensah is a mix of both and can easily be a Heisman front-runner for the 2026 campaign. Over his career with the Blue Devils and at Tulane, he has accumulated 6696 yards on 66 percent completion. He has thrown 56 touchdowns to 12 interceptions while averaging 8.5 yards per throw. He is the perfect archetype for a Shannon Dawson offense, with the athletic capability to run despite not choosing.

This also comes with playing with talented weapons. Malachi Toney is fun to play with no matter who the quarterback is, as he is expected to be Mensah's No. 1 target for next season. The Hurricanes' receiver room also has plenty of transfers who have entered and who are on the way, who would love to play with the star quarterback.

This third year back for the Hurricanes could be the team that finally gets over the hump for a National Championship. They have the star quarterback, a great defense, and an outstanding coaching staff that has proven to make it work. Now they have all the right pieces in place to get it done.

