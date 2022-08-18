Skip to main content

2022 Miami Hurricanes Football Schedule

The Miami Hurricanes' football schedule includes games against the Texas A&M Aggies, Clemson Tigers and Florida State Seminoles.

The opening Associated Press’s No. 16 Miami Hurricanes football team will play seven home games during the 2022 season, including four out of the first five games being played inside Hard Rock Stadium.

The lone road test early in the season for head coach Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes happens when they travel to College Station, Texas to play the Aggies. 

Kyle Field is one of college football’s great venues. The battle between Miami and Texas A&M is sure to be one of the most watched games of the entire 2022 college football season.

Miami will also travel to Clemson to play inside of Death Valley. Along with the Aggies, head coach Dabo Swinney and his Tigers are likely the biggest obstacle for the Hurricanes during the regular season.

From the four home games during the ACC portion of Miami’s schedule, there are matchups with North Carolina and arch-rival Florida State, as well as defending ACC Champion Pittsburgh to close out the regular season slate.

Here’s a closer look at the full Miami schedule, which All Hurricanes will update with game times and the channel each contest will be played on as information becomes available throughout the season.

All games will be played on a Saturday.

Sep. 3: Bethune-Cookman, 3:30 p.m. EST, ACC Network

Sep. 10: Southern Miss, 12:00 p.m. EST, ACC Network

Sep. 17: @ Texas A&M, 9:00 p.m. EST, ESPN

Sep. 24: Middle Tennessee State, time and TV yet to be announced

Oct. 1: Bye

Oct. 8: North Carolina, time and TV yet to be announced

Oct. 15: @ Virginia Tech, time and TV yet to be announced

Oct. 22: Duke, time and TV yet to be announced

Oct. 29: @Virginia, time and TV yet to be announced

Nov. 5: Florida State, time and TV yet to be announced

Nov. 12: @Georgia Tech, time and TV yet to be announced

Nov. 19: @ Clemson, time and TV yet to be announced

Nov. 26: Pittsburgh, time and TV yet to be announced

