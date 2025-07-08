All Hurricanes

2025 Miami Football Position Breakdown: Running Back

Justice Sandle

Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) celebrates after goes up and over for a touchdown during the season opener at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, August 31, 2024 against the University of Miami Hurricanes in the second half. Miami defeated the Gators 41-17. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) celebrates after goes up and over for a touchdown during the season opener at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, August 31, 2024 against the University of Miami Hurricanes in the second half. Miami defeated the Gators 41-17. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Miami Hurricanes have one of the best running back rooms in the country that is going under the radar. After last season's platoon rushers, the Canes return two massive pieces along with two other monster backs projected to be outstanding players.

Here is a breakdown of teach running back on the projected depth chart entering the 2025 season.

1. Mark Fletcher Jr.

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) celebrates after scoring a touc
Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Last season's RB2 for the Canes is the man on the job this year. After a stellar freshman season, Fletcher followed it up by rushing behind Damian Martinez, nearly reaching 1000 yards. He looks to have his full breakout season ahead of this season. He is one of the most underrated players in the country, and a 100-yard season from the power back will only help his case as one of the best.

2. Jordan Lyle

Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (21) reacts after running with the footba
Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (21) reacts after running with the football against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Speed and power. Everything that Lyle has been ready for a whole season. After the glimpse of a superstar shown last year, Lyle is ready to break out as the second option for the Canes. Last season he only rushed for 400 yards on 54 carries, but he averaged 7.4 yards a carry. Not only is that impressive for a freshman, but he also has the poise to dominate in the future.

3. CharMar Brown

Brown had a fantastic season with the Bison as a freshman, rushing for over 1000 yards, 14 touchdowns, and was the recipient of the Jerry Rice Award, which is given annually to the top freshman in FCS football. The Nebraska native will be the second player that Mario Cristobal has coached who has won the award (Cam Ward being the first), as he shores up the running back room. He could have more of a showing for the Canes this season as a potential star.

4. Girard Pringle Jr.

The Hurricanes have done a great job recruiting and the latest attentions of the batch look to be impressive as well. Pringle Jr. has shown signs during spring camp and could get some burn if he has the chance to show what he can do. He will see some playing time against those FCS schools that will be played.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

