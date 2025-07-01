2025 Miami Football Position Breakdown: Quarterback
As we inch closer to the season kickoff against Norte Dame, Miami Hurricanes on SI will breakdown each position group in the Hurricanes roster. There are been a lot of change of the last few months in most of the rooms and it starts at the top with the man under center.
The Hurricanes lost Cam Ward to the NFL Draft and have now retooled with former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.
1. Carson Beck
There is only one expectation with Beck as the Hurricanes quarterback, and that is to win. After a "down" year last season, the new Hurricanes starting QB looks to take advantage of a positive situation with the Canes. Boosting a 24-3 record as a starter in the SEC, Beck looks to take over the ACC, entering the conference with the highest QBR of any returning or entering quarterback in the conference.
He concluded last season wanting to enter the NFL Draft; however, similar to Ward, he returned as a Hurricane to improve his draft stock. He will have a vastly better offensive group around him compared to his final season at Georgia. Beck threw for 3,485 yards last season with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Add in one of the worst rushing attacks in Bulldogs history and the most drops in the country from his receivers, and those stats seem to be a bit murky.
He is not expected to be Cam Ward, granted no one might be able to be him, but Beck provides winning experience at the highest level and consistency that the position needs this year. Don't do too much and don't do too little is all that is asked out of Beck this season.
2. Emory Williams
Williams, unfortunately, saw his starting job be taken away from him after a disappointing outing in the second half of the Pop Tart's Bowl against Iowa State. The job was all but his until questionable play from the 6-foot-6 quarterback, and the lack of arm strength and poise in the pocket that was shown in just that half. It was enough to get another quarterback in the portal, which hurt his stock. He is a solid backup if the Canes need him, but nothing more or less this season from the senior quarterback.
3. Luke Nickel
Little has been said about the rising freshman quarterback, but if the spring game was anything to go off of, Nickel should be QB 2 moving forward. That is how impressive he was in the spring game. He is bigger than most people expected at 6-foot-2, but that doesn't change the fact that he is accurate and not afraid of pushing the ball down the field and breaking off for a few runs. He highlighted this during the spring game and flashed a bright future ahead for the talented quarterback.
4. Judd Anderson
Anderson redshirted his freshman year last season, but he has a ton of upside for the future. Will that future will be with the Miami Hurricanes is yet to be seen, with Dereon Coleman incoming in the next class, but the 6-foot-6 talent has some speed on him and a massive arm that could be developed into a great player.
