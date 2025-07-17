2025 Miami Football Position Breakdown: Tight End
The Miami Hurricanes have sent another talented tight end to the NFL with Elijah Arroyo being selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Canes now look to the future of Tight End U with a brand new room looking to make a name for themselves this season.
1. Elija Lofton
In the few snaps that he played last season, everyone knew that he would be the next star tight end of the Hurricanes this season. As a freshman, Lofton finished the season with only nine receptions, 150 yards, and a touchdown. It's not what most expect out of their potential starting tight end, but look at this one play, and then think what he can do with another full year of college training and conditioning under his belt.
2. Alex Bauman
The star tight end for Tulane last season said his quarterback transferred out and decided that he wanted to explore the ACC as well. Instead of following Darian Mensah to Duke, he decided that the Hurricanes would be the best landing spot for him. He has the chance to be the starting tight end for the Canes this season if he can outperform Lofton, and his stats show it. He finished his junior year as a redzone monster for the Greenwave, finishing with seven touchdowns on 20 receptions and 212 yards.
3. Jack Nickel
One of the many transfers from this class, Nickel is the older brother of standout freshman quarterback Luke Nickel. Entering this season as a sophomore, he only has one catch for six yards on his resume. He could grow into something special with more time, and being at Tight End U isn't a bad place to learn.
4. Brock Schott
The four-star freshman will see his first season in the orange and green for the Canes and could see some early play time, similar to Lofton last season, during potential blowout games. He was rated as the No. 10 tight end in the class last season and the No. 3 player out of Indiana.
