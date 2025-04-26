2025 NFL Draft: The New England Patriots Select Kicker Andres Borregales In the Sixth Round
Andres Borregales is a legend in Coral Gables, and now he is the first kicker to be taken off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft as the New England Patriots select him with the 182nd pick.
In 2024, Borregales finished seven of seven on attempts from 20 to 29 yards, made all four of his attempts from 30 to 39 yards, and both from 50 plus and converted five of six from 40 to 49 yards. Borreagales finished his Hurricanes career making 74 of his 86 field goal attempts and is the all-time leading scorer in Hurricanes history.
Borregales was 25 out of 26 on field goal attempts from 20-29 yards, 25 out of 29 from 30 to 39 yards, 17 out of 21 from 40 to 49 yards, and seven out of nine from 50 plus during his Miami career and converted 183 out of his 184 extra points. Needless to say, he was "Mr. Automatic" for the Canes since day one.
Borreagales earned the 2023 and 2024 All-ACC First Team, 2023 and 2024 Lou Groza Award Semifinalist, and the 2021 and 2022 Honorable Mention All-ACC. Borreagales is second in Miami history among kickers with more than one field goal attempt at 86.0 percent.
He becomes the sixth player in the 2025 NFL Draft to be a Miami Hurricanes. He joins Cameron Ward, Elijah Arroyo, Jalen Rivers, Francisco Mauigoa, and Tyler Baron.