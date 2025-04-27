2025 NFL Draft: The Seattle Seahawks Draft Damien Martinez in the Seventh Round
The final pick for the Miami Hurricanes this NFL draft class has been made with Damien Martinez selected in the seventh round by the Seattle Seahawks.
Martinez is one of the shocking drops for the Hurricanes this class. He was one of the best running backs in the country last season has been for quite some time. Martinez was viewed as the third-best player in this Hurricanes class behind Cameron Ward and Elijah Arroyo.
The former Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year will run you over without concern for human life. In 38 games played during his time at Oregon State and the single year for Miami, he rushed for 3169 yards, 26 touchdowns, and averaged 6.2 yards a carry.
In his last game for the Hurricanes against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, he was on route to being the game MVP, rushing for 179 yards on 14 carries with one TD.
Seattle got a steal and could be their next "Beast Mode" if the offensive line continues to improve. He will be joining his college teammate Elijah Arroyo, as well. The Seahawks selected him in the second round with the 50th pick in the draft.
He becomes the seventh player in the 2025 NFL Draft to be a Miami Hurricane. He joins Ward, Arroyo, Jalen Rivers, Francisco Mauigoa, Tyler Baron, and Andres Borregales.