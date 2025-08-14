SI

Chiefs vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 2

Sam Darnold is expected to make his Seahawks debut in Preseason Week 2 against the Chiefs.
Sam Darnold is expected to make his Seahawks debut in Preseason Week 2 against the Chiefs. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Friday night will feature the first exhibition matchups for the second week of the NFL Preseason. The second of two is an interconference showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks recorded a rare preseason tie in Week 1 against the Raiders, while the Chiefs fell by a final score of 20-17 against the Cardinals.

Let's take a look at the odds and my prediction for this preseason showdown.

Chiefs vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Chiefs +2.5 (-102)
  • Seahawks -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

  • Chiefs +120
  • Seahawks -142

Total

  • OVER 39.5 (-105)
  • UNDER 39.5 (-115)

Chiefs vs. Seahawks How to Watch

  • Date: Friday, August 15
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lumen Field
  • How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
  • Chiefs Record: 0-1
  • Seahawks Record: 0-0-1

Chiefs vs. Seahawks Betting Trends

  • Andy Reid is 46-51 straight up and 46-49-2 in the preseason in his career
  • Mike Macdonald is 2-1-1 straight up and 2-2 in the preseason in his career

Chiefs vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick

The Chiefs played their starters in Week 1 against the Cardinals, but Andy Reid has gone on record this week saying:

“I’m still figuring out who’s going to play, not play. “There’s a chance I sit a couple of starters, or at least be short with them. We want to make sure we get a good look at these young guys.”

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are the opposite. Sam Darnold and plenty of fellow starters stayed on the sideline in Week 1 against the Raiders, but they're expected to play for several snaps in Friday night's game. That should leave Seattle with the advantage.

Don't be afraid to fade the Chiefs in the preseason. Reid has a below .500 record in the preseason throughout his career.

Pick: Seahawks -2.5 (-120) via FanDuel

