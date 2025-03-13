2025 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Top Miami Hurricanes Prospects' Landing Spots
NFL free agency has started, and it has changed everything. We are back to take a look at how this could impact the incoming Miami Hurricanes rookie class with a new 2025 NFL Draft mock draft featuring only future Hurricanes. We start with Day 1 and Day 2 prospects.
QB Cam Ward, New York Giants
Round 1, Pick 1
We now have the Giants giving up a haul and trading up from Pick 3 to get their guy. The G-Men have done next to nothing to address their quarterback situation in the opening days of free agency, and it looks unlikely they will make any kind of significant move that will impact their quarterback room beyond this season. They are at a point where it doesn't matter what it takes; they have to go get their franchise QB, and Ward is the best in the 2025 draft class.
TE Elijah Arroyo, Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 2, Pick 36
This may be a bit high for Arroyo; however, with Evan Engram out in Jacksonville, the Jags are in desperate need of tight end help. Trevor Lawrence loves to target his tight ends, and they now need an upgrade. There is a chance they trade back in the second and grab him a bit later, nevertheless, we currently have him heading to Duval regardless. He'll immediately step in and be an impact player in the passing attack.
RB Damien Martinez, Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 2, Pick 52
This pick has not changed. We firmly believe that Martinez is the perfect fit for Pittsburgh, and they are going to draft him to be the Week 1 co-starter next to Jaylen Warren. Najee Harris is now officially gone after signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, which only further entrenches us in our conviction of this pick.
WR Xavier Restrepo, Houston Texans
Round 2, Pick 58
The Texans WR corps has been decimated due to an injury to Tank Dell that will likely cost him the entire 2025 season, and Stefon Diggs is set to hit free agency coming off a major knee injury of his own. Houston did sign fellow former Hurricane wideout Braxton Berrios in free agency, but he's generally considered more of a depth piece. Restrepo is an upgrade over Berrios and could compete for a Week 1 starting job as CJ Stroud's top slot option.
