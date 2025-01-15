Mario Cristobal Reflects On Cam Ward and his Legacy as a Hurricanes
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal as had a lot to deal with over the past two months.
Failing to make it to the ACC Championship game which made the Hurricanes miss the playoffs, losing to Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, firing a defensive coordinator and hiring a new one, while also trying to rebuild the program after one of the best players in program history makes his way to possibility being the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft is a lot for anyone let alone Cristobal.
Ward was the key to all the future success of the program and it is already paid dividen with the additions of the likes of Georgia transfer Carson Beck and more to come.
"Yeah, it's already paying dividends. He's a big reason why we won 10 games. We had a chance to really win every game and he also has led to belief in a program, through exposure, through validation of systems in place, that when surrounded with the right personnel, things can really take off," Cristobal said.
Cristobal also highlights Ward for his great leadership and his ability to elevate not only himself but the stocks of the program.
"And Cam, one of the best things about him is his gratitude. You know, he came here after a 5-7 season, right? Having to scramble and play from behind, in a lot of instances. And here, he elevated his stock. He elevated the University of Miami. He gained invaluable relationships. He has set the tone for what the standards, right,"
Cristobal continued.
"The expectation is going forward, as difficult as that might be in sound, but it's already paid dividends in recruiting and people understanding that Miami is really serious about being a contender year in and year out. So can't say enough great things about the guy, and he deserves great things to be said about him because you know what? They're true," Cristobal said.