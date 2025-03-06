NFL Draft Trade Watch: Three Teams That Could Move Up for Miami QB Cam Ward
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward emerged as the best QB in the nation this past season and is now widely projected to be the first quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft and the favorite to be the first-overall player picked.
It would be shocking if he didn't hear his name called as one of the first three picks, and every pick three may be a stretch. However, that doesn't mean one of the teams currently slated to pick at the top of the draft has to be the team to pick him. A quarterback-needy team could offer up a bounty to slide up and snatch their franchise quarterback of the future. We will take a look at the three teams most likely to make a move for Ward and what it could mean for his future.
Las Vegas Raiders
Vegas currently holds the sixth-overall pick and is desperate to find a franchise quarterback. The issue is they have very little to surround a young QB with, especially if they give up a haul to move up and draft Ward. The franchise, in general, hasn't shown any ability to build a winning team or develop a young quarterback. This is a situation that any young player would prefer to avoid.
New York Jets
The Jets sit at pick seven overall and have been looking for a franchise quarterback since Joe Namath. This organization is a dumpster fire from top to bottom and has been for decades. What's even more alarming is the success that we've seen both Geno Smith and Sam Darnold have had after leaving New York, being considered complete busts due to their failures with the Jets. This team is incapable of developing a young quarterback and is a disaster on and off the field. This would be the worst-case scenario for Ward. The Jets are where quarterbacks' careers go to die.
New Orleans Saints
With the ninth pick in this year's draft, the Saints are in a full rebuild coming out on the other side of salary cap hell. Ward would be the perfect player for them to build around. He could lift a rebuilding team out of the basement and make them a perennial playoff team for the next decade.
Recommended Articles
College Baseball Preview & Prediction: How to Watch UConn at Miami
Which Team Will Select Cam Ward in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Miami Hurricanes Shine at 2025 NFL Combine, Sam Brown Steals the Show