Miami's Ethan O'Connor CFP Growth Stims from Having His Brothers By His Side

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The National Championship game wasn't the shining moment that Miami's star transfer corner Ethan O'Connor had hoped for.

After transferring in from Washington State, what was in store for him last season was just a moment in time he will always cherish, positive or negative. However, on that night, it leaned more towards the negative side.

He was targeted time after time with a connection between Fernando Mendoza and Charlie Becker, and a perfected back-shoulder fade that killed the Canes all night.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) makes a catch while being guarded by Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive back Ethan O'Connor (24) on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moreover, it was a hard night and a couple of weeks after for the star corner. One bad night overshadowed the outstanding work he put in all season, shaping one of the best secondaries in the country.

Furthermore, that experience opened O'Connor's eyes about one thing.

"What I learned is to have your brothers by your side," O'Connor said. "It's real hard to get through something by yourself. If it wasn't for the group of corners, the defensive line and safeties, the linebackers, we wouldn't be able to go as far as we did without them, so I'm thankful for them, bro. Like, I went through those tough times, especially after the playoffs, and my brother kept me alive for real."

The 6-foot-1 junior finished the season with 28 total tackles and five pass deflections. The one thing that he wants back and looks to improve on this season is his interception total.

The chance to make game-changing and saving plays was afforded to him last season, but some just slipped out of his hands.

However, that was also a team issue, excluding Bryce Fitzgerald, who led the ACC in Interceptions as a freshman. The jugs match has been a priority for all, not just the talented receivers.

It's a clear era that he is working on, as well as the rest of the room. Nevertheless, entering his second year with the Canes, the same secondary returns for another strike at gold. Another thing that the star junior is excited about.

"It's going to be a good thing," O'Connor said. "I think we're all getting closer and closer. Today, especially with all camp coming up, so just the case aspect too, like, like we've got a lot of guys here just really want to work. I'm excited for it."

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