MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 7 Miami hosted ACC rival Virginia Tech with the chance to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game.

With their 28-20 win over the Hokies, the Hurricanes are heading to Charlotte for the first time since 2017 to play in the ACC Championship Game.

Before they head out to potentially win their first-ever ACC title game, they have a lot of things to clean up that showed up tonight against Virginia Tech.

Here are the five quick takeaways from the game.

1. Miami is heading to Charlotte to play in the ACC Championship Game

The Hurricanes defeated their ACC rival at home, 28-20. With the win over Virginia Tech, Miami has officially cliched their rightful spot in the conference championship game.

It was not pretty, but in college football this season, nothing has been going to plan.

A win is a win.

Final Score! pic.twitter.com/wQW0S24xU8 — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) November 22, 2026

2. The interior offensive line gets shuffled throughout the game

We saw a new face get meaningful snaps in the interior in this game.

Jaden Wilkerson saw several snaps at right guard and left guard as we have only seen him once this season. The 6-foot-6 Edgewater product out of Orlando appeared in Week 2 against Florida A&M and played 14 snaps at left tackle.

SJ Alofaituli played the majority of the game at right guard and Ben Congdon played at left guard.

SJ is back in the game at RG and now Jaden Wilkerson is in at LG, replacing Ben Congdon



Shuffling the interior early in this game — Jordan Lopez (@JordanTLopez) November 22, 2026

The early data on PFF has Wilkerson graded at 0.0 for his pass blocking in the game. He allowed a pressure and was not any different in the run game as well. That would explain why the coaching staff went back with Alofaituli.

Congdon was tagged with four allowed pressures and a pass blocking grade of 32.9. Alofaituli was Miami's highest graded pass blocker at 79.6, but was also the team's lowest graded run blocker among the offensive line at 52.3.

This will be something to monitor heading into the regular season finale and how this line shakes out for a potential important playoff run.

3. Miami's rushing attack picks it up in the second half after a slow start

The Hurricanes' rushing attack was off to a slow start in this game as they were barely averaging three yards per carry against the Hokies.

Fortunately, the second half was a lot better.

The Canes had more rushing yards in the third quarter than they did all of the first half, and that is one of the main reasons for the comeback.

Once Miami started having success on the ground, they got more into a groove offensively.

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They finished with 155 rushing yards and averaged 4.1 yards per carry with three touchdowns.

MARK FLETCHER EXTENDS MIAMI'S LEAD WITH HIS THIRD TD OF THE GAME 💪 pic.twitter.com/imQ8ZTx1Cd — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 22, 2026

If Miami wants to make a deep run in the postseason, they are going to need to run the ball more effectively and to do so early.

4. Riding the rollercoaster that is the Miami defense

Everyone has had their fair share of thoughts on the Hurricanes' defense, and rightfully so, but the scoreboard would show that they didn't play that "bad."

We finally saw an appearance from Damon Wilson as he had a big third down sack for the Canes in the fourth quarter, forcing the Hokies to punt the ball. We in a lot of instances where the defense had some good plays, but then would have a major letdown on one play that would ruin the drive. For example, the third quarter completion on Xavier Lucas for 45 yards to move the chains and extend the drive.

Ezekiel Marcelin Jr. played a lot at linebacker and was one of the better players on the field. He was physical at the point of attack and had himself a nice night.

Ahmad Moten Sr. recorded two tackles for loss and was disruptive in the interior as he's been all season long for the Canes.

Ahmad Moten TACKLE FOR LOSS!!! pic.twitter.com/9T7jZBraCr — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) November 22, 2026

The concerns for this defense remains the same, but when we peel back the layers of the game, there are some positives from the unit.

Corey Hetherman's unit allowed 20 points against this Hokies offense. Seven of those points came off a short field when Mensah was intercepted due to Javian Mallory dropping the ball in the flat on the first play of the game.

Besides that and the opening drive touchdown for Virginia Tech, they only scored two field goals for the rest of the game.

If you ask me, that is an improvement for the defense as they still need to get better.

5. The offense missed Malachi Toney but will be having him back soon

Not the best game from the offense.

They recorded 396 total yards and had two turnovers. It was Mensah's two interceptions that were unfortunate and unlucky plays, but they were not as sharp as usual. He threw for only 241 yards with zero touchdowns.

Cooper Barkate led the team again in receiving, as he recorded seven catches for 72 yards. He has been relied upon consistently with Toney being absent, but he will have his running mate back soon.

Early reports are very positive on the injury front for Toney, and the Canes are expected to have him back sooner rather than later.

We don't know when Malachi Toney will be back, but he tells @jess_sims that he's getting closer to running 100% 💪 pic.twitter.com/L8D4nGl7Hj — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 21, 2026

Miami can have their superstar back in Charlotte for the ACC Championship game.

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