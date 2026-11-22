MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Senior edge rusher Damon Wilson II provided a timely boost to the Miami Hurricanes’ defense in their 28-20 victory over Virginia Tech.

The Venice, Fla., product finished with two solo tackles and one sack as the No. 7 team in the country, erasing an early deficit, clinching a spot in the ACC Championship Game.

Wilson’s most notable contribution came on a third-down sack of Virginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer for a nine-yard loss. The play forced a Hokies punt and helped Miami regain momentum in a game that remained tight into the fourth quarter.

Miami’s defensive front had entered the matchup seeking more consistent pressure after a quiet stretch, and Wilson’s sack was a significant step in that direction.⁠

It was his first sack since the beginning of October, when Miami played at Clemson.

The performance fits the profile of a player who arrived in Coral Gables with high expectations.

After two seasons at Georgia, Wilson transferred to Missouri for the 2025 campaign and delivered a breakout year, recording nine sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss, while earning second-team All-SEC honors. He ranked among the conference leaders in quarterback pressures and established himself as one of the top edge rushers available in the transfer portal.⁠

At Miami, Wilson has been asked to help fill the void left by departing pass rushers such as Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. His production has been uneven this season, highlighted by a strong outing against Clemson in which he posted 2.5 sacks, but quieter stretches followed.

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Against a Virginia Tech offensive line that had struggled to protect its quarterback, Wilson’s night offered a reminder of the disruptive ability that made him a highly sought transfer.⁠

He led the team in total pressures against the Hokies with three, which was also the most he had since the Florida State game. Entering this game, Wilson had recorded one pressure in his last four games.

Virginia Tech led 14-0 early and carried a 20-14 advantage into the fourth quarter, but Miami’s defense limited the Hokies to just six points after the first period, while the offense, led by Mark Fletcher Jr.’s three touchdowns, completed the comeback. Wilson’s sack contributed to the overall effort that kept the Hokies from sustaining drives in the second half.

For a senior on his third program, the game represented another opportunity to make an impact as Miami continues its push toward the postseason.

Your eyes are not deceiving you, Damon Wilson just recorded that sack on that huge 3rd down



It's his first sack since October 3rd when he had his best game this season against Clemson — Jordan Lopez (@JordanTLopez) November 22, 2026

With the Hurricanes now set to face Wake Forest for the ACC title, Wilson’s ability to generate pressure will remain an important factor for a defense looking to elevate its pass rush in the weeks ahead.

Miami will need Wilson to step up in order to make the postseason run they want to make.

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