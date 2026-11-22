MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 7 Miami (10-1, 8-0 ACC) has been looking for an appearance in the ACC Championship Game since the 2017 season. One win and they are in, but against James Franklin and Virginia Tech, it was never going to be easy out.

Franklin was looking for a statement win in his first season as the Hokies' head coach, and at the start of the game, he was determined to ensure Miami wouldn't make it to the Championship Game under his watch.

Over the last two years, the Hurricanes have held themselves back in similar games. Syracuse in 2024 and SMU and Louisville last season kept the Canes from making the conference championship game.

The Hokies jumped to a quick 14-0 start thanks to a first-drive touchdown and a gifted and wonderful field-position interception that bounced off the hands of freshman star running back Javian Mallory, with some additional yardage from a personal foul out of bounds.

Mario Cristobal entered this game 1-14 when trailing by more than 12 points at Miami. Everyone pointed to a classic Cristobal blunder, but just like his team, Cristobal has gotten better as a head coach over his trials and tribulations running the orange and green.

Miami would kick a field goal to start the climb back into the game to close the first quarter. Defensively, the team would step up as well.

Miami's pass rush has been non-existent since the Clemson game. Moreover, since Halloween, the Hurricanes haven't had a sack. The Hokies would gift the Canes their first one thanks to a signature Corey Hetherman corner blitz, giving the Canes the ball back.

Down the field, Darian Mensah and company went with the patient electric passing attack that would be capped off by another milestone-moving touchdown from running back Mark Fletcher Jr.

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Miami would close the gap further with a two-point conversion, with an elite ball from the Canes Heisman hopeful cutting the lead down to three. However, the defense would let up three more points before the end of the half.

Moreover, Miami's offense is still giving up pressure that is rushing Mensah. Miami would still find a way to get down the field and get into newfound territory with a field-goal kicker. Jake Weinberg's first kick was good for 49 yards. Now he would try again with no time remaining in the half for Hurricanes history.

It would be a 59-yard attempt, the longest in Hurricanes history, and he would have had it if it were 63 yards. He would give the Canes the needed boost going into the half. However, coming out of the half, the Canes would instantly have a three-and-out.

Defensively, the zone Hetherman was running was getting dinked and dunked to death, but the second it switched to man, the secondary would get burned for a 45-yard pass. The Hokies would add three more points, while the Hurricanes' offense would struggle to find ways to make plays.

Moreover, Mensah would add another interception on a play that looked like a free play, but the refs held it in there flag. However, the no-call flipped a switch for Miami’s defense, getting a three-and-out.

Furthermore, Miami’s soft benching of Javian Mallory would be over, and he would lead the Hurricanes all the way down the field to the half-yard line, before Mark Fletcher Jr. would punch it in to give the Hurricanes their first lead to start the fourth quarter, 21-20.

Story will be updated.

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