ACC Announces Shift For Miami's Matchup Against James Franklin's Virginia Tech

Mario Cristobal has been public for a while; the idea of a Friday night game isn't what he likes. It is something that he simply has to deal with because of the schedule and how the ACC schedules the games.

"In my opinion, it was meant, I'm not in any way, shape, or form has anything to do with this particular game," Cristobal said ahead of last season's Friday night game against Louisville. "It's been scheduled for a while, and there hasn't been, we haven't discussed anything about it that's negative. If you look at big picture-wise, you would always love for Thursdays and Fridays to be high school. It belongs to them, and then Saturdays for college, and then Sundays for the NFL."

Heading into this season, the Hurricanes had four weekends of games scheduled for Thursday and Friday. Now, with the changes from the ACC, the Miami Hurricanes' game against a potential conference contender gets a bigger stage.

Miami will take on Virignia Tech on Saturday Nov. 21 now instead of Friday Nov. 20.

This is just one of many schdule changes that the ACC just announced.

The complete 2026 ACC Friday Football schedule is as follows:



Week 1 – September 4: Miami at Stanford | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Week 2 – September 11: Rutgers at Boston College | TBA

Week 2 – September 11: Villanova at Louisville | TBA

Week 2 – September 11: Richmond at NC State | TBA

Week 2 – September 11: Norfolk State at Virginia | TBA

Week 3 – September 18: Miami at Wake Forest | TBA

Week 4 – September 25: Clemson at California | TBA

Week 5 – October 2: Pitt at Virginia Tech | TBA

Week 6 – October 9: Florida State at Louisville | TBA

Week 8 – October 23: Duke at Virginia | TBA

Week 8 – October 23: NC State at Stanford | TBA

Week 10 – November 6: Virginia Tech at SMU | TBA

Week 11 – November 13: Florida State at Pitt | TBA

Week 12 – November 20: Clemson at Duke | TBA

Week 13 – November 27: Florida at Florida State | 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC

The Updated Miami Hurricanes’ 2026 Schedule:

Friday, Sept. 4: at Stanford at 9:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 10: vs. Florida A&M

Friday, Sept. 18: at Wake Forest

Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Central Michigan

Saturday, Oct. 3: at Clemson

Oct. 10: Bye week

Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Florida State

Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, Oct. 31: at North Carolina



Saturday, Nov. 7: at Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Duke

Now: Saturday, Nov. 21: vs. Virginia Tech

Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. Boston College

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: