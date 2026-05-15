ACC Announces Shift For Miami's Matchup Against James Franklin's Virginia Tech
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Mario Cristobal has been public for a while; the idea of a Friday night game isn't what he likes. It is something that he simply has to deal with because of the schedule and how the ACC schedules the games.
"In my opinion, it was meant, I'm not in any way, shape, or form has anything to do with this particular game," Cristobal said ahead of last season's Friday night game against Louisville. "It's been scheduled for a while, and there hasn't been, we haven't discussed anything about it that's negative. If you look at big picture-wise, you would always love for Thursdays and Fridays to be high school. It belongs to them, and then Saturdays for college, and then Sundays for the NFL."
Heading into this season, the Hurricanes had four weekends of games scheduled for Thursday and Friday. Now, with the changes from the ACC, the Miami Hurricanes' game against a potential conference contender gets a bigger stage.
Miami will take on Virignia Tech on Saturday Nov. 21 now instead of Friday Nov. 20.
This is just one of many schdule changes that the ACC just announced.
The complete 2026 ACC Friday Football schedule is as follows:
Week 1 – September 4: Miami at Stanford | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN
Week 2 – September 11: Rutgers at Boston College | TBA
Week 2 – September 11: Villanova at Louisville | TBA
Week 2 – September 11: Richmond at NC State | TBA
Week 2 – September 11: Norfolk State at Virginia | TBA
Week 3 – September 18: Miami at Wake Forest | TBA
Week 4 – September 25: Clemson at California | TBA
Week 5 – October 2: Pitt at Virginia Tech | TBA
Week 6 – October 9: Florida State at Louisville | TBA
Week 8 – October 23: Duke at Virginia | TBA
Week 8 – October 23: NC State at Stanford | TBA
Week 10 – November 6: Virginia Tech at SMU | TBA
Week 11 – November 13: Florida State at Pitt | TBA
Week 12 – November 20: Clemson at Duke | TBA
Week 13 – November 27: Florida at Florida State | 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC
The Updated Miami Hurricanes’ 2026 Schedule:
Friday, Sept. 4: at Stanford at 9:00 p.m. ET
Thursday, Sept. 10: vs. Florida A&M
Friday, Sept. 18: at Wake Forest
Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Central Michigan
Saturday, Oct. 3: at Clemson
Oct. 10: Bye week
Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Florida State
Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, Oct. 31: at North Carolina
Saturday, Nov. 7: at Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Duke
Now: Saturday, Nov. 21: vs. Virginia Tech
Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. Boston College
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5