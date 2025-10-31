ACC Releases Availability Report Ahead of No. 10 Miami at SMU
No. 10 Miami will head out of the Sunshine State for the first time this season for its second road game against the SMU Mustangs.
The Hurricanes are relatively healthy going into this game; however, one of their biggest concerns was the availability of star defensive edge rusher Akheem Mesidor.
The senior was held out last game against the Stanford Cardinal, but his presence wasn't missed. The young core of sophomores, Armondo Blount and Marquise Lightfoot. However, they will need his motor against the Mustangs, who are still in contention for the ACC Championship game with a 3-1 conference record.
He is expected back after dealing with an right ankle injury.
"We do," Mario Cristobal said. "We expected [Mesidor] last week. We don't put a guy on there as probable, and we probably err on the side of optimism more times than not, but we follow directions from the medical staff and felt good about it then. Feel good about it now."
With Mesidor back, the disastrous duo of him and Rueben Bain Jr. will hunt down Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings the whole afternoon.
How to Watch: No. 10 Miami at SMU
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the SMU Mustangs
Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Tx
TV: ESPN
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Mustangs: The Mustangs flamed out and struggled offensively against Wake Forest, suffering another defeating loss to the team's playoff hopes.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes got back on track thanks to a dominant second-half adjustment against the Stanford Cardinal, defeating them 42-7 thanks to the rushing attack of Miami.
Miami Hurricanes Report
OUT
— DE Hayden Lowe
— TE Dylan Reiman
— OL Ralph Scroggins
— OL Demetrius Campbell
— TE Jackson Carver
— WR Chance Robinson
— TE Jack Nickel
QUESTIONABLE
— LB Bobby Washington
— DL Mykah Newton
SMU Availability Report
Out
DB #2 Zadian Gentry
CB #13 Jaelyn Davis-Robinson
CB #15 La'Modrick Spencer
LB #20 Justin Medlock
LB #30 Kyle Ferm
WR #33 Meyer Pereira
TE #42 Will Locke
WR #45 Isaiah Robertson
OL #57 Henry Douglass
DE #58 Aakil Washington
OL #77 Alex Woods
TE #85 James Larson
DT #94 Jonathan Jefferson
Questionable
RB #6 Chris Johnson Jr.
DE #9 Cameron Robertson
S #10 Tyren Polley
TE #88 Matthew Hibner
Probable
WR #2 Jordan Hudson
WR #3 Romello Brinson
DT #4 Terry Webb
DE #5 DJ Warner
DT #6 Jeffrey M'ba
QB #7 Kevin Jennings
CB #25 Javion Holiday
TE #82 RJ Maryland
DT #93 Kevin Allen
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.