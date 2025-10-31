All Hurricanes

ACC Releases Availability Report Ahead of No. 10 Miami at SMU

The Miami Hurricanes are expecting a few player back ahead of their first trip out of state.

Justice Sandle

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 10 Miami will head out of the Sunshine State for the first time this season for its second road game against the SMU Mustangs.

The Hurricanes are relatively healthy going into this game; however, one of their biggest concerns was the availability of star defensive edge rusher Akheem Mesidor.

The senior was held out last game against the Stanford Cardinal, but his presence wasn't missed. The young core of sophomores, Armondo Blount and Marquise Lightfoot. However, they will need his motor against the Mustangs, who are still in contention for the ACC Championship game with a 3-1 conference record.

He is expected back after dealing with an right ankle injury.

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) rushes the ball past M
Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) rushes the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"We do," Mario Cristobal said. "We expected [Mesidor] last week. We don't put a guy on there as probable, and we probably err on the side of optimism more times than not, but we follow directions from the medical staff and felt good about it then. Feel good about it now."

With Mesidor back, the disastrous duo of him and Rueben Bain Jr. will hunt down Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings the whole afternoon.

How to Watch: No. 10 Miami at SMU

Who: Miami Hurricanes and the SMU Mustangs

Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Tx

TV: ESPN

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Mustangs: The Mustangs flamed out and struggled offensively against Wake Forest, suffering another defeating loss to the team's playoff hopes.

Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes got back on track thanks to a dominant second-half adjustment against the Stanford Cardinal, defeating them 42-7 thanks to the rushing attack of Miami.

Miami Hurricanes Report

OUT

— DE Hayden Lowe

— TE Dylan Reiman

— OL Ralph Scroggins

— OL Demetrius Campbell

— TE Jackson Carver

— WR Chance Robinson

— TE Jack Nickel

QUESTIONABLE

— LB Bobby Washington

— DL Mykah Newton

SMU Availability Report

Out

DB #2 Zadian Gentry

CB #13 Jaelyn Davis-Robinson

CB #15 La'Modrick Spencer

LB #20 Justin Medlock

LB #30 Kyle Ferm

WR #33 Meyer Pereira

TE #42 Will Locke

WR #45 Isaiah Robertson

OL #57 Henry Douglass

DE #58 Aakil Washington

OL #77 Alex Woods

TE #85 James Larson

DT #94 Jonathan Jefferson

Questionable

RB #6 Chris Johnson Jr.

DE #9 Cameron Robertson

S #10 Tyren Polley

TE #88 Matthew Hibner

Probable

WR #2 Jordan Hudson

WR #3 Romello Brinson

DT #4 Terry Webb

DE #5 DJ Warner

DT #6 Jeffrey M'ba

QB #7 Kevin Jennings

CB #25 Javion Holiday

TE #82 RJ Maryland

DT #93 Kevin Allen

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football