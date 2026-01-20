Everything Mark Fletcher, Akheem Mesidor, and Rueben Bain Jr. Said After NCG Loss

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes had four game changers on the field against No. 1 Indiana in their 27-21 win at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mark Fletcher Jr., Akheem Mesidor, Rueben Bain Jr., and Malachi Toney highlighted the talent that Mario Cristobal recruited and were the catalysts for why the Hurricanes were in the National Championship game this season.

Three spoke after the heartbreaking loss, as some prepare for the draft while one returns for another year to continue what he started.

Here is what they had to say after the National Championship Game:

Q. Mark, at the end, you spent a lot of time in the end zone. What was going through your thoughts at that moment? I assume looking for your mom. I don't know where she was in the stands. What did you take away from those couple of minutes?

MARK FLETCHER JR: I was just waiting for my family to come down. I just wanted to see them. They've just been such a great support system, and those were the first people I wanted to go hug after the game, so I was waiting on them to make their way down.

Q. Akheem and Rueben, on the 4th down touchdown run from their quarterback, can you say what you saw on that play and maybe what y'all thought they may do and kind of how it unfolded from your vantage points?

AKHEEM MESIDOR: They did exactly what we expected and we talked about. It was just miscommunication.

Q. Rueben and Akheem, you guys had a season this year unlike many defensive end duos have had in college football. What memories will you take with you as you move on to other things?

RUEBEN BAIN JR: Started everything, even today. From the first time we met each other into the future, we're going to keep continuing to communicate, see each other, talk to each other, this, that and other things. It's been a long journey, long process.

My first year here, he was my mentor. Coming into my second year, it was the same thing, even my third. Now we actually got to live out that dream that we always talked about when I got here. There's a lot of moments that's going to be cherished, a lot of convos to reflect on and some that we'll continue to build on this brotherhood that we got.

AKHEEM MESIDOR: Yeah, this is my brother, man. I seen Rueben grow. I was a true senior when he was a freshman. I've been in his corner since day one. We've been roommates ever since he got here, game day roommates. That's my brother, man. He makes me better, and I'll always be grateful for that. There's nobody else in this world I'd rather play beside.

Q. For Mark, what was the message from Coach in the locker room, especially because you are coming back and you can kind of help lead the new group of guys that are going to be coming in and some of the other guys who are going to try and help get you guys a championship?

MARK FLETCHER JR: He just told us let's get back to work. This one hurt, and it's supposed to hurt. Like he's been saying, if you're worth a damn as a competitor, it's going to hurt. But the people coming back, we know what it takes, and we've just got to go back to work. That's all we do.

