ACC Releases Injury Report for No. 2 Miami Football vs. Louisville

The Miami Hurricanes official injury report has been released.

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on before a game against the South Florida Bulls at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
No. 2 Miami (5-0, 1-1) are set to take on the Louisville Cardinals (4-1, 1-1 ACC) in a Friday night game on ESPN for the world to see.

It is another primetime game for the Hurricanes, even though Mario Cristobal would prefer to play on Saturdays. Nevertheless, the Hurricanes still have a mission to accomplish as they prepare for one of the most dangerous teams left on their schedule.

ACC has released the "Initial Availability Report" for the matchup against the Cardinals. The same names are still there with no major change, while the Cardinals will be down most of their running back room. An advantage for the Canes' defensive line.

ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville vs. Miami

Miami Hurricanes

OUT

  • DL #14 Hayden Lowe
  • WR #18 Chance Robinson
  • TE #46 Dylan Reiman
  • OL #64 Ralph Scroggins
  • OL #72 Demetrius Campbell
  • TE #85 Jackson Carver

QUESTIONABLE

  • LB #17 Bobby Washington Jr.

PROBABLE

  • N/A

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

  • LB #6 Stanquan Clark
  • QB #17 Travis Egan
  • RB #26 Duke Watson
  • RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
  • RB #43 Shammai Gates
  • OL #57 Naeer Jackson
  • OL #66 Mak Pounders
  • OL #76 Tyler Folmar

QUESTIONABLE

  • DL #92 Micah Carter

PROBABLE

  • DB #7 Rodney Johnson
  • RB #22 Keyjuan Brown

How to Watch: Louisville at No. 2 Miami

Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Louisville Cardinals

When: Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

TV: ESPN/ESPN2

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Cardinals: The Cardinals suffered their first loss against the Virginia Cavaliers and look to return to form against the Canes with a stout rushing attack.

Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes defeated FSU on the road in a dominant game for three quarters. The thing the Hurricanes have to do now is try and focus on building consistency and playing a clean game against the Cards.

Last Meeting: The Hurricanes defeated the Cardinals on the road in a lightshow, 52-45, last season with Cam Ward throwing for 300-plus yards and four touchdowns while getting a boost on the ground from Damien Marteniz.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

