Akheem Mesidor Is Still Getting Comfortable In His New Role
The Miami Hurricanes defensive line has been in constant rotation to start the season. One of the new transitions for the team has been fifth-year redshirt junior Akheem Mesidor.
This season, Mesidor transitioned from a defensive edge rusher to being on the line It hasn't been as smooth as many would have hoped, but he is still trying to find his footing in the new role. He is also coming off a season-ending injury last season that he suffered during the second game of the season against Texas A&M.
"I feel like I'm getting better game by game, but I don't feel like I've performed the way I want to or I'm capable of," Mesidor said.
So far this season he has five tackles, 2.5 sacks, and three tackles for loss. Those are still productive numbers with the amount of talent on the defensive line but Mesidor knows that this transition has been a bit difficult.
"Playing inside is a little different than playing outside," Mesidor said. "I just want to be more destructive and some things I think a little bit too much. It's a lot that goes with playing d-tackle in our defense. There's a lot of thinking that you have to do. A lot of different rules we have but ultimately I want to be more destructive."
Against Florida State, he could have the chance to be the destructive force he has been dreaming of being. The Seminoles don't have a quality offensive line so he could have the game of his life and the best at this new position on Saturday.