Miami's Offense Finds Its Balance With A Dominant Rushing Attack Against Louisville
Mark Fletcher Jr, Damieon Martinez, or Ajay Allen. Pick your position because no matter who is coming out of the backfield, No. 6 Miami was able to run the ball down the throats of the Louisville Cardinals.
The Hurricanes (7-0, 3-0 ACC) have been an offensive juggernaut throughout the season but the one issue was the rushing attack. Against the Cards (4-3, 2-2 ACC) that proved that they have the capabilities of running with the best of them.
over 200 yards of offense coming from the three dangerous rushers lineups up next to superstar quarterback Cam Ward. First, it was Mark Fletcher Jr. gashing the interior defensive line of the Cardinals play after play. He finished the day with 73 yards on 13 carries averaging 5.6 a carry.
What was shocking was his placement as RB1 over Marteniz which likely put a fire under him as he played one of his best games as a Hurricanes. He was visibly running harder and searching for contact to blow defenders away like he did in the PAC-12.
He finished the day with 12 carries for 89 yards and stamped it off with a wicked run to shut the door on the Cardinals with a 30-yard rushing touchdown that made Hurricanes excited to see him run similar to the style he did at Oregon State.
Truly shocking was the attempts of sophomore Ajay Allen. He had been limited in his time this season, but anytime he has touched the ball it has been magical. He did it against the Cards in his limited time in the fourth quarter. He carried the ball down the field five times for 31 yards and the go ahead TD in the fourth quarter.
This is the balanced offense that the Canes have been waiting to see all season long. That should be credited to offensive lineman Jalen Rivers and his return while the offensive line finds fresh ways to keep the best players on the field.
This is the step the Hurricanes desperately needed for them to have an all-time great offense as they continue their season against Florida State at home next week.