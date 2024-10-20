All Hurricanes

Where Miami Football Ranks Going Into Week 9

The Hurricanes remain undefeated and now look to move up in the rankings as they are off to their best start since the 2017 season.

Justice Sandle

Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks to pass under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Thor Griffith (50) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Miami defeated Louisville 52-45. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks to pass under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Thor Griffith (50) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Miami defeated Louisville 52-45. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

Getting the post-bye-week loss monkey off of the Miami Hurricanes back was the best thing to happen to the team this weekend. They battled a tested Louisville Cardinal team to stay in the same region of rankings in the polls once again.

It will be hard for Miami to climb in the polls with everyone in the top five playing against each other at least once this season. The Hurricanes will likely not face anyone ranked until they appear in the ACC Championship game against a team like No. 9 Clemson, a surging No. 19 Pitt, or new ACC foes No. 22 SMU.

The Hurricanes still have the best quarterback in the country with Ward putting up the best QB numbers in Hurricanes history in his first seven games. This won't satisfy the No. 1 offense in the country as they return home to face off against their biggest and most hated rivals in Florida State (1-6, 1-5 ACC).

AP Poll
1. Oregon, 59, 7-0, 1523
2. Georgia, 2, 6-1, 1434
3. Penn State, 0, 6-0, 1375
4. Ohio State, 0, 5-1, 1353
5. Texas, 0, 6-1, 1257
6. Miami (FL), 0, 7-0, 1242
7. Tennessee, 0, 6-1, 1075
8. LSU, 0, 6-1, 1049
9. Clemson, 0, 6-1, 984
10. Iowa State, 0, 7-0, 972
11. BYU, 0, 7-0, 910
12. Notre Dame, 0, 6-1, 891
13. Indiana, 0, 7-0, 830
14. Texas A&M, 0, 6-1, 748
15. Alabama, 0, 5-2, 643
16. Kansas State, 0, 6-1, 576
17. Boise State, 0, 5-1, 573
18. Ole Miss, 0, 5-2, 408
19. Pittsburgh, 0, 6-0, 396
20. Illinois, 0, 6-1, 392
21. Missouri, 0, 6-1, 359
22. SMU, 0, 6-1, 313
23. Army, 0, 7-0, 193
24. Navy, 0, 6-0, 166
25. Vanderbilt, 0, 5-2, 92

Coaches Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Oregon (51), 7-0, 1323
  2. Georgia (2), 6-1, 1238
  3. Penn State, 6-0, 1197
  4. Ohio State, 5-1, 1107
  5. Miami (FL), 7-0, 1087
  6. Texas, 6-1, 1082
  7. LSU, 6-1, 946
  8. Tennessee, 6-1, 916
  9. Clemson, 6-1, 907
  10. Iowa State, 7-0, 829
  11. Notre Dame, 6-1, 809
  12. BYU, 7-0, 740
  13. Indiana, 7-0, 651
  14. Texas A&M, 6-1, 641
  15. Alabama, 5-2, 554
  16. Kansas State, 6-1, 488
  17. Missouri, 6-1, 486
  18. Ole Miss, 5-2, 444
  19. Boise State, 5-1, 379
  20. Pittsburgh, 6-0, 359
  21. Illinois, 6-1, 347
  22. SMU, 6-1, 249
  23. Army, 7-0, 185
  24. Navy, 6-0, 115
  25. Vanderbilt, 5-2, 37

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Michigan; No. 25 Nebraska

Others Receiving Votes

UNLV 28; Syracuse 27; Washington State 25; Duke 7; Memphis 6; Liberty 6; Wisconsin 3; Tulane 3; Cincinnati 2; Nebraska 1; Arizona State 1

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Football