Where Miami Football Ranks Going Into Week 9
Getting the post-bye-week loss monkey off of the Miami Hurricanes back was the best thing to happen to the team this weekend. They battled a tested Louisville Cardinal team to stay in the same region of rankings in the polls once again.
It will be hard for Miami to climb in the polls with everyone in the top five playing against each other at least once this season. The Hurricanes will likely not face anyone ranked until they appear in the ACC Championship game against a team like No. 9 Clemson, a surging No. 19 Pitt, or new ACC foes No. 22 SMU.
The Hurricanes still have the best quarterback in the country with Ward putting up the best QB numbers in Hurricanes history in his first seven games. This won't satisfy the No. 1 offense in the country as they return home to face off against their biggest and most hated rivals in Florida State (1-6, 1-5 ACC).
AP Poll
1. Oregon, 59, 7-0, 1523
2. Georgia, 2, 6-1, 1434
3. Penn State, 0, 6-0, 1375
4. Ohio State, 0, 5-1, 1353
5. Texas, 0, 6-1, 1257
6. Miami (FL), 0, 7-0, 1242
7. Tennessee, 0, 6-1, 1075
8. LSU, 0, 6-1, 1049
9. Clemson, 0, 6-1, 984
10. Iowa State, 0, 7-0, 972
11. BYU, 0, 7-0, 910
12. Notre Dame, 0, 6-1, 891
13. Indiana, 0, 7-0, 830
14. Texas A&M, 0, 6-1, 748
15. Alabama, 0, 5-2, 643
16. Kansas State, 0, 6-1, 576
17. Boise State, 0, 5-1, 573
18. Ole Miss, 0, 5-2, 408
19. Pittsburgh, 0, 6-0, 396
20. Illinois, 0, 6-1, 392
21. Missouri, 0, 6-1, 359
22. SMU, 0, 6-1, 313
23. Army, 0, 7-0, 193
24. Navy, 0, 6-0, 166
25. Vanderbilt, 0, 5-2, 92
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Oregon (51), 7-0, 1323
- Georgia (2), 6-1, 1238
- Penn State, 6-0, 1197
- Ohio State, 5-1, 1107
- Miami (FL), 7-0, 1087
- Texas, 6-1, 1082
- LSU, 6-1, 946
- Tennessee, 6-1, 916
- Clemson, 6-1, 907
- Iowa State, 7-0, 829
- Notre Dame, 6-1, 809
- BYU, 7-0, 740
- Indiana, 7-0, 651
- Texas A&M, 6-1, 641
- Alabama, 5-2, 554
- Kansas State, 6-1, 488
- Missouri, 6-1, 486
- Ole Miss, 5-2, 444
- Boise State, 5-1, 379
- Pittsburgh, 6-0, 359
- Illinois, 6-1, 347
- SMU, 6-1, 249
- Army, 7-0, 185
- Navy, 6-0, 115
- Vanderbilt, 5-2, 37
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Michigan; No. 25 Nebraska
Others Receiving Votes
UNLV 28; Syracuse 27; Washington State 25; Duke 7; Memphis 6; Liberty 6; Wisconsin 3; Tulane 3; Cincinnati 2; Nebraska 1; Arizona State 1