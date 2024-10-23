Xavier Restrepo's Message For The Younger Miami Receivers
No. 6 Miami has been above and beyond the best offensive team in the country. That can be credited to the outstanding duo of Heisman-hopeful quarterback Cam Ward and Biletnikoff award watchlist player Xavier Restrepo.
Restrepo has continued to play at a historic level following his outstanding 2023 campaign leading the team in receptions (39), yards (686), and six touchdowns. He is on pace to be the all-time passing yard leader and breaking the all-time receptions record. By the end of this season, he could argue that he is the greatest Hurricanes receiver to ever wear white, orange, and green.
He had to wait his time to get there though. This is his fifth season as a Hurricanes and now he has gotten to see the fruits of his labor. That is the message that he is sending out to younger receivers as well. He spends time with them and highlights some that will take that next step.
"I'm so excited for Ray Ray [Joesph] because I spend a lot of my time around him. I spend a lot of time around the other guys too but Ray Ray is a special special guy. And when he does get his chance, he will these next upcoming weeks, but when he does get his chance you are just going to see an absolute take off," Restrepo said.
That is also his message to the younger players on the team. In this area of college sports, younger talented tend to not wait their turn and become complacent with the process or deciding to transfer. That is something that Restrepo doesn't encourage his teammates to do.
"I tell them all of those things, but you have to look at the image. This is my fifth year now, I waited my time and some will say I'm getting the fruits right now as we speak," Restrepo said. "I'm just telling those guys it's nothing to rush. The best and worst advice you can give someone is that they have time. I tell them every day that your time will come but still be very very hungry and don't be complacent where you are at."