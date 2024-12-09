Another Miami Running Back Enters the Transfer Portal
Miami lost another one of its talented running backs in the transfer portal as junior Ajay Allen is now in the portal looking for a new home on another team.
This is not shocking for the Hurricanes as they expected another back to join in the transfer portal after Chris Johnson Jr. also joined.
Miami Freshman Running Back Enters the Transfer Portal
It was the same with Johnson but this time in a more extreme way. He couldn't get on the field with the amount of talent in the running back room even though the times he did play he looked like the best back in the room.
In his college career so far, the 6'0 200 lbs RB has totaled 127 carries, 734 yards, and nine touchdowns. He has two years of eligibility remaining and will be an instant steal for anyone looking for a powerful and speedy back.
Allen is also a hard worker who does not complain. Even when he was still getting over looked, teammates and coaches still praised him for his work either and ability to compete with the best of the group. It was a unfornachat that he was not able to be fully utilized as a Cane.