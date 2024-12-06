Miami Freshman Running Back Enters the Transfer Portal
A future piece for the Hurricanes has entered the transfer portal after only one season with the Canes. Freshman running back Chris Johnson Jr. has entered the transfer portal with the likelihood of the depth of the roster overshining what he could do for the team in the future.
One thing about the Hurricanes running back room is that they are deep. Damien Martinez could return for another season for the Canes, while sophomore Mark Fletcher Jr. and freshman Jordan Lyle got most of the snaps while Johnson was regulated to kick off return.
Johnson appeared in all 12 of Miami’s regular season games this season, tallying 31 rushing yards on six carries. Johnson also recorded eight catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns in the 2024 campaign.
Much was expected from the speedy back but with the amount of talent in the room, he feels like he could be utilized in a better way elsewhere. Ajay Allen is another back to keep an eye on with the transfer portal as the Hurricanes also added a few running backs in this most recent draft class.
More news with different players from the portal will start to be in full effect once the official College Football Playoff bracket is set.