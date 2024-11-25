As Long as Miami has Cam Ward, They Have a Chance to Win it all: Just A Minute
Defense wins championships, but Cam Ward and the Miami Hurricanes offense could change that in the new era of college football.
The star quarterback has been everything the Hurricanes could have asked for and has broken almost every single season QB record. This has been the best Miami offense ever, and because of that, the Hurricanes have a slight chance to win it all.
Who stands in the way of the Canes' one of the best times in the country? On both sides of the ball, no team is better than the Hurricanes. Defensively, yes. Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georiga, and a few others in the top 12 could be better defensively, but there is only one team that could keep up with Miami on the offensive side of the ball, and that is Oregon.
They are already heavily favored to win the National Championship but they have had battles against Heisman trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty's Boise State, Ohio State, Idaho, and Wisconsin. Some games were closer than needed and because of that, there will still be a chance for others to take over what they could not.
If you place Cam Ward in any of these programs at the quarterback position, those teams would easily be favored to win every game by at least 14. Ward has had to battle two teams each game. The one on the other sideline and the defensive one on his. That is how good he has been and if there is a chance if any for this team to win it would be off the back of Ward.