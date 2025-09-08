BREAKING: Miami Hurricanes Defensive End Out for the Rest of the Season
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 5 Miami is preparing to face No. 18 USF in its next game of the season, but it will have to be without a player that the Canes wanted to use since he set foot in Coral Gables.
Miami freshman defensive lineman Hayden Lowe will be out for the rest of the season, according to head coach Mario Cristobal.
"Hayden Lowe will be out for the season," Cristobal said. "His injury is just a little bit more significant than what we thought. He'll come back strong and be ready for spring football, but he will be out for the season."
Lowe was a five-star recruit out of Westlake Villages (Calif.) Oaks Christian. He was considered the 16th-best player and second-best edge rusher in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
"That guy's got an unbelievable future, tremendous upside," Cristobal said. "He is physical, he is strong, he loves football. He's young so he makes his mistakes like everybody else, but we were really looking forward to playing him a bunch. He got banged up a few weeks ago and really tried to come back and it didn't work out so finally the decision was made that we have got to start getting him ready for spring football and the rest of his career."
Lowe did not see the field in the first two games this season. He was going to be a massive part of the Hurricanes' defense this season, but now he will focus his energy towards next year as a redshirt-freshman.
Now the Hurricanes will focus on making sure the rest of the room is healthy and ready to go. Rueben Bain Jr. and Ahkeem Mesidor have dealt with injuries throughout their career, but they have their eyes on being some of the best pass rushers in the country.
The Hurricanes still have a few talented players behind them who can play at a high level. There is going to be chances for those players to come in and play now with Lowe out, as others look to take advantage of this opportunity.
